These Certifications of Networthiness give our users confidence that LizardTech solutions will meet their IT safety and stability requirements, and we look forward to supporting our users at home and abroad.

LizardTech®, a provider of software solutions for managing and distributing geospatial content, has received Certificates of Networthiness (CoN) for GeoExpress® 9.x and Express Server® 9.x from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).

The CoN signifies that GeoExpress and Express Server are configured to the current Army Golden Master (AGM) baseline and comply with all U.S. Army and Department of Defense (DoD) standards for security, compatibility, and sustainability. A CoN is required for all enterprise software products in the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network and applies to the U.S. Army as well as National Guard, Army Reserve and DoD organizations using the Army network.

GeoExpress is LizardTech’s flagship software product, enabling geospatial professionals to manipulate digital satellite/aerial image and LiDAR data and compress them to industry-standard MrSID or JPEG2000 files for easy and cost-effective processing, storage and transmission. Express Server software is the LizardTech solution for high-performance cataloguing, delivery and publication of geospatial data that lets users access geospatial data on any device with any connection.

“Receiving Certifications of Networthiness for our most recent geospatial software products is a significant achievement and a testament to LizardTech’s continued engagement with the U.S. Army and other U.S. DoD user communities,” said Terry Ryan, LizardTech Federal Government Sales Manager. “These CoNs give our users confidence that LizardTech solutions will meet their IT safety and stability requirements, and we look forward to supporting our users at home and abroad.”

The current CoN applies to all 9.x releases of the GeoExpress and Express Server software. LizardTech has pursued and received CoNs for earlier versions of GeoExpress and Express Server, demonstrating a long-term commitment to ensuring U.S. Army forward-deployed personnel have rapid access to geospatial imagery and related data when and where they need it.

About LizardTech

Since 1992, LizardTech has delivered state-of-the-art software products for managing and distributing massive, high-resolution geospatial data such as aerial and satellite imagery and LiDAR data. LizardTech pioneered the MrSID technology, a powerful wavelet-based image encoder, viewer, and file format. LizardTech has offices in Seattle, Denver, Portland and Tokyo. For more information about LizardTech, visit http://www.lizardtech.com.

#########

© 2017 Celartem, Inc. d.b.a. LizardTech. All rights reserved. LizardTech, MrSID, GeoExpress, Express Server, and Express Suite are registered trademarks in the United States and LiDAR Compressor and the LizardTech, GeoExpress, Express Server, Express Suite, LiDAR Compressor, ExpressView and GeoViewer logos are trademarks, and all are the property of Celartem Inc. d.b.a. LizardTech. Unauthorized use is prohibited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.