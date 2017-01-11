SyferLock GridGuard™ “SyferLock now provides users of OneLogin with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication," stated Chris Cardell, CEO of SyferLock

SyferLock Technology Corporation (http://www.SyferLock.com) today announced an integration between SyferLock’s GridGuard™ multi-factor authentication and OneLogin’s single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access management (“IAM”) platform. SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions now help secure access to OneLogin’s IAM platform, without the need for hardware tokens.

“We continue to expand the platforms that SyferLock can integrate with. We are pleased that SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions are now interoperable with OneLogin’s IAM platform,” stated Chris Cardell, CEO of SyferLock. “SyferLock now provides users of OneLogin with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication. SyferLock’s user friendly authentication solutions are easy to deploy with the OneLogin platform,” added Cardell.

“OneLogin is committed to ensuring our SSO and identity and access management platform can easily integrate with a range of secure, cost-effective authentication options,” said Tim Gunderson, Vice President, Business Development for OneLogin. “Partnering with SyferLock provides another choice for two-factor and multi-factor authentication that is ready to integrate with our cloud IAM platform.”

SyferLock’s GridGuard delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into secure one-time passwords or PINs (“OTPs”). SyferLock’s flexible, adaptable solutions enable enterprises to cost-effectively address strong authentication across a range of use cases and with a range of platforms.

For more information about SyferLock’s software-based two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions, or for information about becoming a SyferLock Sales Partner, contact us at sales(at)syferlock(dot)com or +1 855.793.3756.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin brings security and productivity to the modern enterprise with an award-winning single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access management (IAM) platform. Our portfolio of solutions secures connections across all users, all devices, and every application, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity, operational velocity, and team efficiency across all their cloud and on-premise applications. The choice for innovators of all sizes such as Condé Nast, Pinterest and Steelcase, OneLogin manages and secures millions of identities around the globe. OneLogin is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.onelogin.com.

About SyferLock Technology Corporation

SyferLock is a provider of next-generation token-less OTP authentication solutions. SyferLock offers an innovative software-based alternative to hard tokens, smart cards and other authentication solutions. SyferLock delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into device-less one-time passwords/PINs (OTPs). Increasingly, enterprises are turning to SyferLock and its superior software-based authentication solutions to strengthen security, eliminate hardware tokens and to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). SyferLock serves organizations worldwide in a number of markets including Utilities/Energy, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Banking/Financial Services, Government and Media/Entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.syferlock.com.

