Omaha College Access TRIO programs celebrate National TRIO Day

On February. 18th, 2017, Omaha TRIO programs will come together to celebrate their successes while providing an opportunity for TRIO participants to gain valuable career advice and networking opportunities.

The TRIO Day Career Exploration Conference will take place on campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the Milo Bail Student Center on Saturday February 18th from 7:45am-1:00pm. TRIO programs are a suite of federal grant programs that serve students from middle school to college who identify as first-generation, low-income or who have a disability. TRIO also funds adult education programs in the community. TRIO programs across the country are designed to assist historically disadvantaged student and adult populations to persist through the academic pipeline from middle school to high school and on to baccalaureate degree completion in college.

One of the key service provisions built into all TRIO programs is to provide participants with access to career exploration, mentors, and opportunities for participants to engage with professionals in the local community. With this goal in mind, TRIO programs in Omaha from the AIM Institute, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha have come together to plan an exciting day for TRIO youth to learn about potential careers in technology, business, non-profits, STEM fields, athletics, and much more during the Career Exploration Conference. An inspirational keynote address will be given by Jami-Anders Kemp, Director of Omaha 360 which is part of the African American Empowerment Network working to reduce poverty and violence while increasing economic opportunity in Omaha’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Omaha area TRIO programs served over 4,200 participants last year. Valuable TRIO programs such as Upward Bound and Talent Search have increased college access and enrollment for some of Omaha’s most disadvantaged students while TRIO programs such as Student Support Services have increased the retention and graduation rate of low-income, first generation college students at Omaha Colleges and Universities. Finally, the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center has increased the college access opportunities and GED completion for adult learners.

Participating Omaha Area TRIO Programs

AIM Institute

Upward Bound Programs | TRIO Talent Search Programs

Creighton University

Student Support Services | Classic Upward Bound Program | Upward Bound Math and Science Center | Talent Search | Educational Opportunity Center for Adult Learners

Nebraska Methodist College

TRIO Classic Upward Bound | TRIO Student Support Services

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Project Achieve (Student Support Services)

The following describes the purpose of National TRIO Day since its inception by an act of Congress in 1986:



National TRIO Day is a day of celebration, reflection and action around increased access to higher education for disadvantaged students. Federal TRIO Programs help low- income and first- generation students enter college and earn a college degree. Every year on the last Saturday of February, high school and college students, teachers, Members of Congress, local officials, TRIO Program staff, participants and alumni and many others:

(1) Celebrate the positive impact of federal TRIO Programs in our communities throughout the nation;

(2) Reflect on the importance of educational opportunity programs in creating a society fair for all Americans;

(3) Act to protect and further access to higher education for low-income and first-generation students.



