V3 is the only air purifier that provides double indoor air protection by combining Hepa filtration and our VActive Gel technology, eliminating most of the harmful small and larger air particles while cleaning the air of mold and bacteria.

The VBreathe company has created the revolutionary new smart air purifier, the V3, that organically eliminates indoor mold, bacteria, and heavy particles, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having already surpassed their raise goal on the first day.

V3 is the world’s first all-in-one organic, smart, mold and mosquito control system. The VBreathe company merges advanced engineering and their own pioneered organic gel technology to remove 98% of airborne microbes from an indoor environment.

VBreathe has pioneered their own organic gel technology, VActive, which is a unique blend of natural organic Australian essential oils combined to produce an amazingly effective defense against mold and bacteria. The V3 can eliminate up to .1 micron of harmful airborne microbes by combining Hepa filtration and their proprietary Organic VActive Gel.

"For 40,000 years Australian Aborigines have been using combinations of plants and oils to protect and heal,” says founder Mohit Sharma on the inspiration behind this project. “It is this ancient knowledge that has inspired us to compose a unique blend of organic Australian essential oils into an amazing Active gel to produce an incredibly effective protection device for indoor air.”

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), people now spend 87 percent of their time indoors so it is more important than ever to have clean indoor air. Bad indoor air quality is a major cause of serious diseases, and V3 removes 98% of the airborne microbes from a user’s environment. 7 years of research and development has led to a product that is superior to every other option on the market. It’s a must have for every house and office.

In addition, the V3 is completely integrated with smart platforms around the house including Apple’s HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon’s Alexa, among others. It also includes an iOS and Android App which allows users to monitor the air quality around them. When air quality falls in the vicinity of the V3, users will receive an instant alert to their phone notifying them of the change.

“All the air purifiers out there, even the most advanced, are all Hepa filtration. Hepa filters only filter the air that passes through the machine. That is very ineffective if you have a window or a door opened as the germs come in and they multiply at a very fast rate,” adds Sharma. “V3 is the only air purifier that provides double indoor air protection by combining Hepa filtration and our VActive Gel technology, eliminating most of the harmful small and larger air particles while cleaning the air of mold and bacteria and is totally organic.”

The V3 Smart, Organic Air Purifier is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2hwd7qK

About VBreathe Pty Ltd.

After 7 years of testing and trials we created the world’s first all in one organic air purifier with a smart mold control system, because the one thing we all share on this planet is that we all breathe. Mohit Sharma and the VBreathe team are a group of like-minded individuals, ranging in age from 22 to 81 years, who have always sought out clean, green products that make a positive difference to daily life. We are now absolutely compelled to inform the world of this simple, safe, organic way to protect you and your family from the visible and the invisible harmful indoor environmental toxins and mosquitoes.