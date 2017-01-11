BrightWave, North America’s leading email marketing agency, and Bluecore, the leading Real-Time Interaction Management platform for Commerce, announced a partnership agreement to deliver fully integrated products and services to retail marketing organizations.

BrightWave helps clients take their email programs to the next level and maximize return on investment, and will leverage Bluecore’s platform to better use customer data in the most meaningful and efficient way across its client roster. BrightWave will provide strategic, creative, campaign and technology services for Bluecore customers.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Bluecore to the next level as we have seen the impact it has made in a quick fashion to our client’s business,” said Thomas Barnhart, Vice President of Business Development for BrightWave. He added “we are bullish on this partnership and have seen how the Bluecore platform enables retail marketers to take immediate action on their customer and catalog data.”

“Organizations like BrightWave play an integral role in the success retail organizations have when implementing individualized marketing campaigns,” said Bruce Levine, Head of Business Development for Bluecore. “Retailers leveraging BrightWave’s expertise within Bluecore’s platform will benefit from a streamlined creative development process, removing unnecessary bottlenecks in going from campaign concept to campaign execution.”

About BrightWave

BrightWave is North America’s leading email marketing agency. The award-winning firm specializes in elevating email marketing and CRM programs to drive revenue and build relationships.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, BrightWave works with a blue chip client roster, including Aflac, Chick-fil-A, Equifax, Mattress Firm, Mizuno and Phillips 66. For more information, please visit http://www.BrightWave.com

About Bluecore

Bluecore is the leading Real-Time Interaction Management platform for Commerce, powering unique interactions by unifying customer and catalog data. At Bluecore, we are empowering the world’s top retail marketing organizations to take meaningful, immediate action on data through the creation of highly targeted audiences for multi-channel use. For more information, visit http://www.bluecore.com.