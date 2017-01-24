We will ensure that these parking facilities are positioned to become mobility centers for the future.

Propark America announced today that the company was awarded a portfolio of parking facilities throughout San Francisco and Los Angeles by Hudson Pacific Properties.

“We’re excited and honored to assume management responsibility of these assets for Hudson Pacific Properties,” said John Schmid, Propark’s chief executive officer. “We feel that Propark’s service delivery model, technology expertise and sustainability ideals compliment the values of Hudson Pacific Properties, as well as its tenants and their guests, which will make for a first-class parking experience for many years to come.”

The Hudson Pacific Properties portfolio includes the development and management of high quality office, media, and entertainment properties. In addition to Hudson Pacific Properties tenants, the parking portfolio also supports a number of popular entertainment destinations in their respective regions including Burbank Studios, Warner Brothers Studios, Walt Disney Studios and Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, as well as Union Square and AT&T Park in San Francisco.

“Propark will implement some unique services and individualized improvements for each asset within the portfolio,” continued Schmid. “Whether it’s aesthetic enhancements, integration of mobile app technologies and smart parking systems, or installing EV charging infrastructure, we will ensure that these parking facilities are positioned to become mobility centers for the future.”

The Hudson Pacific Properties parking facility portfolio adds to Propark’s growing depth in Los Angeles, while further solidifying the company’s longstanding presence in San Francisco.

About Propark America

Propark America is one of the country’s largest privately-owned parking companies, providing full-service parking solutions for all business types, in over 60 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.propark.com