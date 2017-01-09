Imarc Wins 2017 Nielsen Intranet Design Annual with JetBlue

“We’re thrilled that all the hard work, dedication and fantastic collaboration that went into creating HelloJetBlue has led to it being chosen as a top intranet for 2017." -Nick Grant, Imarc CEO

The Nielsen Norman Group (NN/g) announced today the world’s top 10 intranets of 2017, which includes HelloJetBlue, a recent collaboration between Imarc and JetBlue. NN/g selected the winning intranets based on the success of the evolution from previous intranets with new-age technology to offer seamless tools across organizations.

“Supporting a very strong, positive company culture, HelloJetBlue offers a combination of resources, tools, and news packaged in a friendly, imaginative way. The intranet keeps JetBlue’s employees, known as crewmembers, motivated and firmly grounded, even while soaring above the clouds,"

-Jakob Nielsen, usability expert and principal of Nielsen Norman Group.

HelloJetBlue is a vital part of the airline’s internal brand and engagement efforts, serving as a dynamic hub for the JetBlue team that now spans 22 countries. Imarc played a key role in reimagining a 15-year-old intranet by shifting the focus from department-based usability to crewmember needs. To design the intranet uniquely for its users, Imarc attended the airline’s two-day new hire orientation at JetBlue University. Surveying 2,300 crewmembers in various roles throughout the company helped Imarc better understand a diversity of user needs that ultimately informed the design.

“In designing a new HelloJetBlue, we wanted to tap into our fun value and playful brand voice while at the same time living up to the personal, helpful and simple experience that we are known for by customers and crewmembers alike.”

-Kate McMillan, JetBlue Communications Manager

Imarc jumped at the chance to work with such an iconic brand and incorporate its stylish aesthetic and human qualities to the intranet. Throughout the project, the Imarc team utilized its customized approach to focus on design, development and creative; with the goal of delivering an experience that would draw crewmembers in and help keep them engaged. Whether using a tablet in flight or a Citrix system at the airport, every crewmember has access to a seamless user experience.

Imarc developed HelloJetBlue on a custom Content Management System (CMS), increasing administrative efficiency for JetBlue’s corporate communications team and providing site-wide content control. The intranet continues to perform well, with more than 1,500 posts per year and 50,000 visits per day. The custom CMS supports the ability to scale the portal as JetBlue continues to grow.

“We’re thrilled that all the hard work, dedication and fantastic collaboration that went into creating HelloJetBlue has led to it being chosen as a top intranet for 2017. To win such a prestigious award is an honor and being in NN/g 2017 Intranet Design Annual makes this project that much more special.”

-Nick Grant, CEO of Imarc

To learn more about the HelloJetBlue redesign, visit http://www.imarc.com/work/jetblue.

About Imarc

Imarc (http://www.imarc.com) is an adaptive, full-service digital agency with a strong focus on web, mobile and custom application solutions. Since 1997, the agency’s team of experienced engineers, UX engineers, designers, strategists and business and marketing experts has been helping over 300 clients do business better. The award-winning, 28-person, nationwide agency has sustained steady growth since its inception and is proud of its many long-term client relationships across different industries. Today Imarc continues to be a premier digital agency that attracts top talent and creates smart solutions for forward-thinking brands. For more information, contact Imarc at hello(at)imarc(dot)com.

About Nielsen Norman Group

Nielsen Norman Group (http://www.nngroup.com) in an evidence-based user experience research, training and consulting firm that advises companies on how to improve the bottom line through human-centered design of products and services. NN/g principals Jakob Nielsen, Don Norman and Bruce "Tog" Tognazzini are world-renowned user experience experts who were advocating human-centered design and usability long before it became popular to do so. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, NN/g evaluates interfaces of all kinds and guides the critical design decisions that make websites, applications, intranets and products achieve their full potential for businesses and their users.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 35 million customers a year to 100 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 925 daily flights. For more information please visit http://www.jetblue.com.