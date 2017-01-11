Helen Attridge, Founder & President of the Academy of Leadership Coaching & NLP (ALCN) is pleased to announce that plans are now underway for the 2017 International Coaching Federation approved Summer Intensive Coach Training program. The event, which normally takes place in July and August, is slated to start several weeks earlier from June 11 – 30, 2017. ALCN President Helen Attridge notes that the change in programming dates was designed to accommodate individuals who wanted to attend, but did not want to take time away from summer vacation plans.

As was the case during the 2016 programming, the three-week intensive coach training program again will be held at Sonoma State University, which is located in the heart of California’s beautiful wine country, about 45 miles north of San Francisco and just a 30 minute drive from Bodega Bay. Students will enjoy living in the Sonoma State University resident halls, which were recognized by the Princeton Review as “dorms like palaces.” Additionally, the campus was recently rated one of the most beautiful in the United States. It is a sought-after venue for workshops and seminars, combining state-of-the-art facilities with a park-like campus, fantastic gym and outdoor swimming pools. Summer Intensive attendees can choose the residential option which includes overnight accommodation and 3-meals a day and enjoy this beautiful space.

In addition to covering the basics of the ICF coaching methods, the ALCN Coach Training Program will immerse students in skills and tools needed to be successful as a NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Certified Coach. The program is designed to help both existing coaches and students wishing to become a coach, gain a clearer understanding of how to effectively utilize NLP within their coaching practice.

In addition, the 2016 Summer Intensive training included excellent insight on mindfulness from Celia Manrique De Lara, an executive coach, gestalt therapist and yoga teacher. During the program, Celia lead students in daily mindfulness exercises as well as yoga classes every other day over the three weeks. Stay tuned to hear more about the unique opportunities offered during the 2017 Training.

By the end of this in-depth 125 hour coach training program, students will be able to:



Help clients move beyond the things that block their pathway to success

Understand clients at a deeper level

Define the choices their clients make on a daily level that affect their lives

Learn how to blend powerful NLP techniques with the ICF coaching model

Discover how the story clients tell themselves blocks them from creating the life they want

Easily identify clients limiting beliefs and have a variety of NLP techniques to assist clients to shift old pathways in their brain to achieve the personal and professional results they desire

Use advanced NLP coaching techniques to help clients shift on a belief and identity level

Apply NLP coaching techniques in a wide variety of different coaching environments

Have a deep sense of clarity around their own personal and professional mission

This training program is an ACTP approved program and includes the full 125 hours of coach training required for ICF PCC credential, 10 mentor sessions and a year of peer-to-peer coaching with coaches from around the globe. ICF credentialing is recognized as the gold standard in the coaching profession on an international level. For more information on ICF credentials visit coachfederation.org.

For more information or sign-up for ALCN’s 2017 International Summer Intensive Coach Training program, visit ALCN or call 1-866-383-4333.