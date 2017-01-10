Sketchfab Debuts Comprehensive Q1 2017 VR Report

Virtual Reality Headset Preference sketchfab.com is uniquely positioned to be able to comment on the state of VR as we begin 2017.

Sketchfab has therefore released its first comprehensive report covering VR ownership and usage in Q1 2017. Sketchfab plans to continue to monitor and survey VR usage and report quarterly moving forward:

https://sketchfab.com/trends

The report – a culmination of findings culled from usage data directly from the Sketchfab platform and a survey issued to the Sketchfab community – unveils a number of interesting VR facts and figures, each of which can be shared socially. Among the findings:

On average, Sketchfab visitors spend 8X more time exploring content in VR than they do interacting with it in browser-based 3D rendering.

Over 60% of respondents currently create 3D content with close to 25% of those respondents having used a VR headset for reference during the creation process.

While the HTC Vive continues to dominate as the most liked (and most desirable) headset among survey respondents, over 75% of VR consumption on the Sketchfab platform comes from mobile devices using mobile headsets such as Google Cardboard, Daydream, and the Samsung Gear VR.

For greater breakdown on these findings and many more, visit https://sketchfab.com/trends

