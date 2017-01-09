New DealRay App Features New User Experience to Personalize Instant Alerts for Incredible Airfare Deals DealRay is breaking new ground with our updated iPhone app that will enable a completely customized user experience.

DealRay (https://dealray.com), the real time mobile alert service for deeply discounted, high-value airfare deals with limited time buying windows, today rolled out an updated version of the app for iPhone. The updated DealRay iPhone app offers a new interface with improved customization options to personalize real-time SMS alerts and push notifications for rock-bottom flight deals based on each user’s preferred location.

Alongside a redesigned interface, DealRay also adds new features that enable users to:

● Set departure location to customize alerts both for international as well as domestic destinations.

● Customize the list of airports for receiving alerts to nearby destinations (within North America and the Caribbean).

● Choose “Priority Destinations” to always receive alerts for deals to those cities, countries or continents.

Unlike other airfare ‘deal’ publishers, DealRay is unique in pushing localized, real time mobile alerts for rock-bottom flight deals as a members-only premium service, and is relentlessly focused on quality above quantity. Because DealRay doesn’t receive compensation from online travel agencies, members are guaranteed to receive the best possible recommendations based on quality and price.

“Today, DealRay is breaking new ground with our updated iPhone app that will enable a completely customized user experience,” said DealRay Founder and CEO Dan Kohn. “Since we first introduced DealRay, our members have saved more than $2.5 million on airfare, and our latest update further empowers travelers with personalized notifications.”

DealRay’s proprietary algorithms and world-class analytics scour the internet to find ultra-high-value airfares, unpublished flight deals, and limited-time airline offers. Every deal is verified as bookable by DealRay’s dedicated team of travel experts prior to members receiving the alert to ensure a great customer experience.

About DealRay:DealRay was founded by a passionate team of bargain hunters and global travel fanatics who were frustrated by only hearing about incredible airfare sales and other great deals after the deals were over, and realized a lot of other people felt the same way. DealRay combines world-class analytics with bespoke engineering and the discerning eye of travel experts to scour the internet to discover and publish the cheapest airfare deals found anywhere. DealRay was named as one of the “Best New Ways to Book Your Flights’ by Travel & Leisure Magazine and was a featured selection by Netted by the Webby Awards.