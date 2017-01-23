I hope this means something to you.

For women seeking inspiration, as well as style, there is a new designer that offers both style and inspiration to all women (even those living in shelters). Ashley Garner, a 19 year old, founder and designer of the women's t-shirt line startup, Violet Wears, has created a collection that connects the symbolism and meaning of the color violet into uplifting t-shirt sayings. Not many know that violet has a rich history of meaning wealth, worth and prosperity. But this designer is enlightening minds of what this purple color stands for by having a 5 piece collection all designed with sayings that express a woman's inner worth and wealth.

On a cold, January afternoon, Ashley took to the bustling streets of Atlanta, Georgia to donate a piece from her line to a woman in need. She encountered a young woman living in a local shelter and gifted the woman with one of the shirts from her line. The two young women began to talk and recorded a short video together. "I hope this means something to you," Ashley expresses while donating to a woman in need. This is the thoughtful sentiment Ashley has in mind while creating designs, donating and overall for her entire brand. Ashley wants to continue donating from her brand to women in need. For every shirt purchased, one will be donated to a woman in a shelter. Visit Violet Wears to order your Violet Wears tee today.