With four successful Central Florida locations under its belt and dynamic new leadership spearheading nationwide expansion, the popular, fast-casual restaurant chain “Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders” directs its attention to several additional Florida market in seeking franchisees, Chief Executive Officer Andy Howard announces today. Former Wingstop Executive Vice President Howard, who helped grow the Wingstop chain from 80 stores to over 600 stores, seeks to do the same with Huey Magoo’s. Already boasting four prosperous operating units in Oviedo, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs and the University of Central Florida Student Union, with plans to open several more stores in Orlando next year, Huey Magoo's is currently commencing franchise sales with the initial focus on key Florida markets Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach and then moving from Florida north and west to fan out across the country. In addition, with each of the new locations, Huey Magoo’s will introduce a brand-new sleek, industrial and relaxed restaurant design (see image attached).

Recently joining the brand started twelve years ago by tour golf professionals Matt Armstrong (aka "Huey") and Thad Hudgens (aka "Magoo"), Howard assembled a team of industry power-players and colleagues to assist him in operations and growth, including former Wingstop CFO Wes Jablonski, former VP of Training for the Wingstop system Mike Sutter as Huey Magoo’s EVP of Operations and Training and former Head of International Training at Wingstop Shawn Lawler. With this deeply experienced team assembled, Huey Magoo’s is poised to take their great tasting, fresh, made-to-order chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads, Texas toast, fries and tasty tea to the next level.

“With the success of the existing restaurants and being blown away by the impressive taste of the food myself, I was immediately attracted to joining and helping grow this special brand,” says Howard. “We are very excited to continue expansion throughout the entire state and introduce our new prototype design for all our new restaurants, and we welcome new franchisees to lead us in developing in their areas and being welcomed into their vibrant communities.”

For franchise information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy(at)hueymagoos.com. For more news and information about Huey Magoo’s, locations, hours, catering, menus and more, visit http://www.hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing great tasting chicken tenders in a clean, friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s also gives back to the surrounding community donating a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or "sauced" in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millenials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, natural foods at reasonable prices.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ilene Lieber, Passion PR Consulting, 321-277-7812, ilene(at)passionprconsulting.com