Black Flower Agency & In House Ideas Announce Strategic Merger

Black Flower Agency, headquartered in New York City and a group brand of Switzerland-based MCI, has acquired In House Ideas, a Miami-based agency delivering innovative experiential marketing and events to top fashion, arts, real estate, publishing, hospitality and health & fitness brands. The union expands Black Flower Agency’s client footprint in a key global hub and enables the integrated team to deliver even more compelling ideas, relationships, approaches and outcomes in the experiential marketing and brand activation space.

“In expanding our footprint in the global luxury market, Miami was an obvious choice. Through direct experience in prior collaborations with In House Ideas, we clearly share a progressive, client-first philosophy and reputation for creativity and innovation,” said Blake Kotenbrink, President of Black Flower Agency. “I have followed with keen interest In House’s growth and influence and have great respect for its principal Melissa Katz and her team, who now become our colleagues leading Black Flower’s continued growth in an influential global hub.”

Melissa Katz founded In House Ideas in 2011 and her sophisticated knowledge of Miami’s cutting-edge style, diverse needs and eclectic scene has enabled the company to serve a rapidly growing client base. With the merger, Katz has been named Senior Vice President, Black Flower Agency, operating from Black Flower Agency’s Miami hub. In addition to her South Florida focus, Katz will leverage her strong client relationships in promoting Black Flower Agency in other key luxury markets.

“I’m thrilled that In House Ideas is taking this important step in its strategic evolution and we are excited to be a part of Black Flower Agency,” said Melissa Katz, Founder of In House Ideas and now Senior Vice President, Black Flower Agency. “Our mutual talents and added scale enable us deliver the strength of both ideas and execution. While our core alignment is in event marketing, In House Ideas adds to Black Flower’s offerings increased capabilities with strategic sponsorship acquisitions, social media strategies and creative services. We look forward to continuing to work with the most important brands in Miami and beyond with our full service agency that now has a true global capacity.”

Black Flower Agency conceives, orchestrates and activates memorable events, specializing in design and production, white glove guest hospitality and inimitable experiences for luxury brands on a global level. International clients and partners include some of the most powerful and respected names in the fashion, financial, culinary, automotive, sports, travel, entertainment and luxury lifestyle sectors. Clients and partners include American Express Platinum and Centurion Card Product, Ermenegildo Zegna, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Gucci, Tesla, Cartier, NFL Players, Inc., MaxMara, Rimowa and Ment’or.

Black Flower Agency is a group brand of MCI, a privately held global company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with more than 1,900 professionals and wholly-owned offices in 60 cities and 31 countries across the world. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences.

“New York and Miami are top-tier global commercial, corporate and luxury hubs with unique synergies,” stated Tom Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, MCI USA. “With this merger, Black Flower Agency, together with MCI’s offices throughout the world, is uniquely positioned to meet our prestigious clients’ needs locally, nationally and internationally.”

ABOUT BLACK FLOWER AGENCY

Black Flower Agency creates innovative marketing events and rarefied experiences in the areas of fashion, financial, culinary, automotive, sports, travel, entertainment and luxury lifestyle. With informed sensibility, Black Flower Agency aligns brands, products and services with A-list talent, leading establishments and high-profile happenings. The agency’s bespoke approach to hospitality drives brand affinity, adoption and loyalty. Long-standing client relationships speak to our flawless delivery on market objectives. Black Flower Agency is a group brand of MCI, the world’s largest provider of strategic engagement and activation solutions. Find out more at http://www.blackfloweragency.com.