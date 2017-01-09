Any Lab Test Now Announces New Vice President of Business Development

ANY LAB TEST NOW®, a national franchise of direct access lab testing, is pleased to promote Josh Lourie to Vice-President of Business Development. Lourie joined the team as a business development consultant in 2016. In his new role, Lourie will continue to build on the national account platform he created over the last year.

“We are excited to have such a results-driven sales leader on board to continue to expand our national footprint,” says ANY LAB TEST NOW CEO Clarissa Bradstock. “Josh has a proven ability to develop and grow relationships and we look forward to see how he will merge his passion for business development with health care to drive new business for ANY LAB TEST NOW.”

Lourie is a former Regional Director and National Account Executive with Education Corporation of America (ECA), where he developed partnerships with many Fortune 1000 companies including CVS, LabCorp, Sam’s Club and Cardinal Health.

“I am thrilled to help ANY LAB TEST NOW grow and bring its best-in-class direct access testing to more people from coast to coast,” says Lourie. “With the partnerships, we are helping companies streamline their processes and stabilize their costs so they know what to expect. It’s an honor to help build this amazing brand with more than 150 franchise locations while generating awareness about direct access testing.”

Lourie begins his new job just a few months after securing national business partnerships for ANY LAB TEST NOW with in-home care provider Always Best Care Senior Services® and staffing company I.K. Hofmann USA, Inc ®.

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 150 facilities around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.