Frazier & Deeter names new Managing Partner of Tampa office

Mike Hendricks, Office Managing Partner Tampa Mike’s strong leadership skills and tax expertise will make him an asset to our team, our clients and the business community in this new role

Frazier & Deeter CPA today announced that Tax Partner Mike Hendricks has been named the new Managing Partner for the Tampa office of the firm. Hendricks joined the Tampa office in 2014 while also serving as the Co-Chair of Frazier & Deeter’s National Tax Practice.

“We are delighted to have Mike lead the Tampa team into its next stage of growth as our business across Florida expands,” said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. “Mike’s strong leadership skills and tax expertise will make him an asset to our team, our clients and the business community in this new role.”

“I am excited to be leading Frazier & Deeter’s excellent team in Florida,” said Hendricks. “The Tampa St. Petersburg region has a vibrant business community and our firm plans to be an activite contributor.”

“Frazier & Deeter is well positioned to become one of the top CPA firms in Tampa,” noted Frank X. Dalton, Partner of Fulcrum Equity Partners, and a long time Frazier & Deeter client. “Their dedication to client service and their entrepreneurial spirit really sets them apart.”

Hendricks noted, “Our recent move to downtown Tampa will help the Frazier & Deeter team be highly engaged in the growth of the city.”

As a Partner in the Frazier & Deeter Tax practice, Hendricks’ responsibilities include providing comprehensive tax advisory services, as well as federal, state and local tax compliance services to individual and business clients. His industry expertise is concentrated in the areas of manufacturing, retail, distribution, construction and technology.

In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant, Hendricks earned his Master of Taxation from Georgia State University and Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University.

Frazier & Deeter is among the top 25 largest CPA firms in Tampa, according to the annual listing published by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. In addition to tax services, the firm’s Tampa professionals provide public and private company audit services, employee benefit plan audit services and other accounting and advisory services.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Tampa, North Georgia and Nashville. The firm provides tailored services across a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory needs to achieve each client's unique financial goals.

Frazier & Deeter has been named one of the 2016 top Accounting Firms to Work For, the 56th largest CPA firm, and one of the Fastest Growing CPA firms among the top 100 firms in the U.S. by Accounting Today magazine. Frazier & Deeter has also been named a Best of the Best CPA firm by INSIDE Public Accounting ten times and a Top 10 Firm for Women by Project MOVE.