Cambridge Franchise Holdings, a rapidly growing restaurant and real estate company, has acquired 10 BURGER KING® restaurants in Tennessee from the Wilmoth Family, a long-time and well respected operator of Burger King® restaurants.

“We are very excited to have the Wilmoth portfolio of restaurants join our organization. We will continue the example of great operations that the Wilmoths have instilled in their team members,” said Ray Meeks, CEO of Cambridge Franchise Holdings. Added Tish Short, a member of the Wilmoth family, “My family and I are excited to begin our next chapter and know that our restaurants are left in very capable hands. We have very much enjoyed working with the Cambridge Franchise team and wish them the best of luck.”

This is the fourth acquisition that Cambridge Franchise Holdings has completed in 2016 and the 8th acquisition since 2014. Cambridge Franchise Holdings is one of Burger King’s® largest and fastest growing franchisees.

About Cambridge Franchise Holdings

Cambridge Franchise Holdings was formed in 2014 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane in partnership with Ray Meeks, a 30-year Burger King® franchisee and seasoned restaurant operator. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Ray Meeks, Chief Operating Officer Tim Furr, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Whitton, Chief Development Officer Joey Stewart and VP of Operations Chris Schniepp. Cambridge Franchise Holdings owns and operates 115 Restaurants, 5 Convenience Stores and real estate in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Company aims to grow its restaurants and its team through consistent, high quality, profitable operations.