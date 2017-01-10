True offers new custom finishes and hardware options. Featured here is the new 30-inch Column in a Matte Black finish and copper hardware. As more and more designers and discriminating homeowners seek new ways to elevate and personalize their kitchens, True’s new custom finishes are delivering on sought after color trends and customization that has become the standard in luxury homes.

True® Refrigeration will unveil its new luxury products and stunning new colors and custom hardware finishes at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida Jan. 10-12 in booth #W871. On the show floor, industry professionals will have the opportunity to explore True’s full suite of refrigeration options, including the all-new customizable finish and hardware for its full-size refrigerators and new refrigerator, freezer and wine 30-inch columns. This new line of refrigeration includes an industry exclusive glass door option and the category’s largest capacity for 30-inch refrigerator and freezer columns.

“As more and more designers and discriminating homeowners seek new ways to elevate and personalize their kitchens, True’s new custom finishes are delivering on sought after color trends and customization that has become the standard in luxury homes,” notes True Director of Sales and Marketing Steve Proctor.

The leading choice of top chefs, hotels, beverage providers and discriminating homeowners for more than 70 years, True will be displaying its full suite of refrigeration options, including:

Custom finishes and hardware: True is now offering custom finishes and hardware options for its stainless steel full size refrigerators including The True 42 and The True 48, as well as its new 30-inch columns. These luxury custom colors add stunning design options to True’s flagship products and enable homeowners and designers to customize their kitchens with luxurious color combinations.

Butler’s Bar: True’s new cocktail suite, the Butler’s Bar, includes four 15-inch units (a Clear Ice Machine, Beverage Dispenser, Undercounter Refrigerator, and Wine Cabinet). With four perfectly-paired 15-inch units, the Butler’s Bar fits in a 5-foot footprint—a seamless fit to replace what used to be the butler’s pantry. Each unit is offered in 300-series stainless steel or can be customized with an infinite variety of overlays to fit the homeowner’s décor.

Clear Ice Machine: True Refrigeration’s clear ice machine produces crystal clear ice with no air bubbles, and its dense cubes have a slower melt time creating the perfect addition to any signature craft cocktail. It produces up to 70 lbs. of ice per day and stores 28 lbs. while still remaining energy-efficient and is UL-rated for both indoor and outdoor use. The Clear Ice Machine features the patented TruLumina® Lighting System which creates a soft glow with up to 14 different colors every time the door opens.

For more information about True Refrigeration and its products, please visit true-residential.com.