Euclid Public Sector Announces New Carrier Relationship

Euclid Public Sector today announced a change in the issuing carrier for its primary public sector business. Beginning May 1, 2017, they will be writing on behalf of Hudson Insurance Group, whose companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Financial Size Category XV. Euclid already underwrites its Public Sector Alternative Risk insurance and reinsurance business on behalf of Hudson. The change announced today means all Public Sector offerings for Euclid will now be written on Hudson paper.

Euclid Public Sector Underwriters is a program administrator specializing in primary property, casualty and professional liability products for the public sector. Under its new facility, Euclid will continue to offer property, inland marine, crime, general liability, auto liability and physical damage, public officials, school board legal, employment practices, law enforcement liability, emergency dispatchers and firefighters liability for the public sector, including cities, counties, townships, boroughs, special districts, non-rail transit authorities, K-12 school districts as well as junior/community colleges, and other publicly funded agencies.

Chris Golonka and Jim Marquis are principals in Euclid Public Sector. Chris and Jim each have over thirty years of experience in the insurance industry, with over forty years combined underwriting exclusively for the public sector.

“We are thrilled to be working with Hudson Insurance Group on whose behalf we currently underwrite our public sector alternative risk business,” said Chris Golonka, Managing Principal. “This new structure will allow us to offer a single carrier solution to our public sector brokers and insureds, from primary P&C to multi-million dollar alternative risk programs.”

“Combining our public sector programs with one carrier is an exciting next step for our plan for growth and expansion throughout the US,” said John N. Colis, President and CEO of Euclid. “With strong expertise from over sixteen years in this space, we have built an excellent, service-oriented team and are poised for continued success.”

About Euclid

Euclid Program Managers is a family of program administrators for specialty property/casualty insurance programs operating under the names Euclid Public Sector, Euclid Public Sector Alternative Risk, LLC, Euclid A&E, Euclid Specialty Managers, LLC, Euclid Executive Liability Managers, LLC, Euclid Financial Institution Underwriters, LLC, Euclid Transactional, LLC and Enviant.

For information on Euclid Program Managers, visit http://www.euclidprograms.com. Underwriting inquiries for Euclid Public Sector can be directed to Chris Golonka at 630.238.2703 or cgolonka(at)euclidps(dot)com.