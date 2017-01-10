Pantek & Metisentry Merger is Complete

Pantek and Metisentry “Metisentry is known for full stack development, and being accountable for the entire system. This merger represents a significant increase of expertise in linux, hosting, and virtualization; which are the foundation of open source systems and software."

Pantek and Metisentry are pleased to announce the merger of the two IT service organizations is complete. Pantek and Metisentry combine to create a powerhouse for expertise in the Linux and Open Source space.

The combination allows for an expansion of full stack knowledge, adding to the already strong software, datacenter and high end consulting portfolio, creating an even more robust offering for their clients. The merger allows Pantek and Metisentry to offer its team of experts in IT services and hosting, as well as best-in-class in digital solutions, full-stack development, IT security and hosting, all under one roof.

Pantek’s Mike Fischer, has been named CEO of the merged company. Marling Engle, founder of Metisentry, will be President. Richard Zack, founder of Pantek, will be CTO.

"The needs of Pantek’s clients have changed over the years. Our clients value that we have high-end knowledge related to the full IT stack regarding software, datacenter, and integration and combining with Metisentry definitely allows us to have even more capabilities with what our clients are asking for today," said Fischer.

"Metisentry is known for full stack development, and being accountable for the entire system. This merger represents a significant increase of expertise in linux, hosting, and virtualization; which are the foundation of open source systems and software. This expanded offering will greatly enhance our clients, and serve as a catalyst for growth in the years to come," said Engle.

Pantek, located in Independence, OH is in its 20th year in business and has long been known as the leading resource globally for medium to large scale companies who need high-level consulting, managed services and hosting for Linux & Open Source technologies provided in a highly secure fashion.

Metisentry, in its 11th year of business, was founded by Marling Engle with its headquarters in Akron, OH. Metisentry builds, manages and integrates business software and datacenter systems through web, mobile and cloud platforms to manage workflow and create efficiency.