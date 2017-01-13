UBTech and FLEXspace announce new conference collaboration

The UBTech Conference and FLEXspace (The Flexible Learning Environments eXchange) announced a new agreement today to create additional specialized programming at the annual UBTech Conference.

The collaborative alliance between FLEXspace and UBTech will include several new FLEXspace-driven program sessions at UBTech 2017, which convenes at The Omni ChampionsGate Resort in Orlando FL, June 12-14.

“This program partnership with UBTech generates new opportunities for campus leaders to share innovative solutions for the planning, design, support, and evaluation of ‘next generation’ learning spaces,” said Dr. Rebecca V. Frazee, Manager of FLEXspace. “As a reflection of our growing international FLEXspace community, our program will also include new research on learning spaces, policies, trends, design principles and the impact space has on teaching and learning practices. UBTech is a growing conference attracting a vibrant community committed to the advancement of effective learning environments, and we’re glad to be working with them.”

“FLEXspace elevates our UBTech Conference program to a new level,” said Daniel E. Kinnaman, President and Publisher of University Business magazine, the producer of UBTech. “UBTech is committed to giving higher ed technology leaders and top solutions providers opportunities to share insights and resources that enhance institutional and student success. We warmly welcome FLEXspace to our UBTech community and we look forward to a dynamic relationship.”

UBTech and FLEXspace will cross-promote their new collaboration, with an emphasis on attracting increased participation at UBTech 2017 by campus leaders who lead and promote flexible learning environments, and by promoting FLEXspace’s presence at UBTech 2017 through the media platforms of University Business.

About FLEXspace:

The Flexible Learning Environments eXchange – FLEXspace – is a robust, open access repository of learning space examples contributed from campuses across the globe. Created by academic institutions, for academic institutions, the FLEXspace collection contains a variety of media files, such as high-resolution images, videos,and floorplans, plus detailed specifications that describe the facilities and furnishings, technologies, and learning activities supported in each space. The vision for FLEXspace is to become a ‘one-stop’ tool to help campuses improve communication among stakeholder groups, and help save time, money, and effort as they plan, design, build, and document their learning spaces. . FLEXspace users can use the tool to take virtual field trips to view peer institution solutions,, and create a digital portfolio to document and showcase innovative design solutions. Learn more at http://flexspace.org.

About UBTech:

UBTech is an annual national summit on higher education AV, IT, technology innovation, institutional leadership, and student success, delivering focused high-level conversation and collaboration on how technology is shaping campus leadership and practice. UBTech is produced by University Business.

http://ubtechconference.com

Contact:

FLEXspace

Dr. Rebecca V. Frazee, Manager, FLEXspace: Flexible Learning Environments eXchange

flexspaceinfo(at)gmail.com

619-723-6761

UBTech

JD Solomon, Program Director

jdsolomon(at)universitybusiness.com

908-251-4689