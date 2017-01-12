Formetco Announces Jim Poage as Safety Director

I've known Formetco since I started in the industry almost 20 years ago and have had the utmost respect for them. I am very excited about being a member of the Formetco team.

Formetco, Inc., the largest full-service supplier to the outdoor advertising industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Poage as Safety Director. Jim brings over 20 years of experience in the creation and implementation of safety programs in numerous industries to Formetco. He is a professional trainer on a wide variety of safety, health, and environmental topics and a recognized guest speaker from previous OAAA Operations Safety Summits. He is also well-known from his work with Clear Channel Outdoor.

With degrees in Occupational Safety and Health, Jim is currently completing a Master’s degree in Emergency Management Leadership. He has served on the board of directors for “Drugs Don’t Work in Arizona,” was a past voting member of the ANSI Z359 Committee for Fall Protection, and a member of the OAAA Ad Hoc Safety Committee. In addition, Jim is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, the National Safety Council and serves as an OSHA Outreach Instructor for both General Industry and Construction. He is also a CPR/First Aid Instructor. Jim is a welcome addition to the Formetco team.

About Formetco

Atlanta-based Formetco is the world’s largest full-service outdoor advertising supplier. With over 46 years of outdoor innovation, Formetco offers all outdoor advertising needs, from LED digital billboards, entertainment boards and sports scoreboards to billboard installation hardware and safety equipment. All products are designed for reliability and efficiency. For more information about Formetco, please call 1-800-FORMETCO or visit http://formetco.com .