Whale watching in Juneau, Alaska is one of the region’s top attractions. Booking an Alaska whale watching tour has never been easier at Harv and Marv’s Outback Alaska website for Juneau, Alaska visitors—http://www.harvandmarvs.com. During the month of January, customers making bookings for the 2017 season will be entered into a drawing for one of two sets of official Harv and Marv's binoculars.

Visitors from around the world send Harv and Marv’s rave reviews about their Juneau whale watching cruise experiences after they return home from Alaska. For 10 years, Harv and Marv’s locally-trained whale watching captains have been 100% successful in locating these majestic gentle giants and sharing this experience with thousands of visitors.

A recent TripAdvisor testimonial: “We researched whale watching excursion opportunities in Juneau and kept seeing Harv and Marv's coming up as the go to company to book with. We learned that their reputation was well warranted. We went out on a twelve passenger boat with a captain and an interpreter. While whale watching excursions do not typically include orca viewing, our first stop was near a pod of orcas that the captain had discovered earlier in the day.” Beccaspapa2016, Memphis, Tennessee, August 2016

Harv and Marv’s fleet of comfortable, heated boats are small enough to give visitors a more personalized experience. Large windows give all passengers great viewing. The sightseeing tour usually has six to fourteen people on board and is vastly different than tours on one of the big boats and much better—like going out on a boat with friends. Daily Alaska whale watching trips launch from Auke Bay and cruise ship passengers are provided transportation from the downtown Juneau docks.

Captain Jay Beedle, and Captain Pete Nelson started the operation, as commercial fisherman, tour operators, charter fisherman, divers, surveyors, patrol vessel captain and pilots. They have an unprecedented amount of local knowledge and untold experiences to share with those lucky enough to join them on one of their tours—as do all of the Harv and Marv’s boat captains. Beedle and Nelson founded Harv and Marv’s in the Late 1990’s. Professionally, Beedle is the “Marv” of Marv and Harv’s Outback Alaska. “Harv” is Captain Pete Nelson.

A trip with Harv and Marv's Outback Alaska provides each passenger an adventure into Southeast Alaska’s wilderness and its wildlife guided by knowledgeable and experienced local guides that call Alaska their home and playground. Passengers are likely to see Humpback Whales, Killer Whales, Bald Eagles, eagle nests, Dall's Porpoise, Harbor Porpoise, sea gulls, Surf Scoters, Oyster Catchers, Harlequin Ducks, Harbor Seals and Steller Sea Lions on a typical trip.

Private tours are affordable with Harv and Marv’s and include a complimentary stop at the Brotherhood Bridge for a view of the Mendenhall Glacier before or after each tour, depending on that day’s schedule. This tour is sold 'by the boat', regardless if it is a party of 1 or 18 people. Visitors often book private tours for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. Just the group, the captain and a naturalist are on board the boat--the tour can and will be customized to each party’s needs.

Seasoned Juneau experts answer questions and help visitors plan trips when calling Harv and Marv’s to book Alaska whale watching tours. They can be reached toll free at: 866-909-7288.