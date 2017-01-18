We are excited to extend our partnership with USA Wrestling and become an official broadcasting partner of the national governing body.

SportsEngine and USA Wrestling announced a new agreement as part of a long-term extension of their partnership. The agreement includes use of SportsEngine’s Trackwrestling event management software and live streaming rights of selected major USA Wrestling events through TrackCast.

TrackWrestling is a division of SportsEngine, which is owned by NBC Sports. USA Wrestling is the National Governing Body of wrestling in the United States.

“TrackWrestling, SportsEngine and NBC Sports have long been strategic partners for USA Wrestling and we are certainly excited to announce this new and expanded partnership. We look forward to improving, exposing and promoting wrestling through this partnership. This is a great day for our sport, as we work together to build wrestling through technology and innovation,” said Rich Bender, USA Wrestling Executive Director.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with USA Wrestling and become an official broadcasting partner of the national governing body.” said Justin Tritz, general manager of Trackwrestling. “We have been extremely fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful people at the grassroots part of the organization for the past decade and look forward to many more years of building on that foundation.”

SportsEngine will have exclusive digital and marketing rights on TrackCast, and TrackWrestling will be the exclusive meet management software used, for 20 USA Wrestling events, including four major event series, the Age-Group National Duals Series, the Folkstyle Tour of America Series, the Regional Championships Series and the Kids Nationals Series.

Included in the package are premium coverage of the popular Junior National Duals, Cadet National Duals, Schoolboy/girl National Duals, USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals and Kids Freestyle and Greco-Roman Nationals.

“Over the past few years, SportsEngine has developed websites for over 40 state wrestling associations and we’re thrilled to build on that program by working directly with USA Wrestling to utilize Trackwrestling for additional event management and video streaming.” said Travis Shives, VP of Sport at SportsEngine. “This is a great example of all levels of a sport utilizing the SportsEngine platform.”

The next partnership event will be a Folkstyle Tour of America youth tournament, the Southern Grind, which will be hosted in Cartersville, Ga. and aired live on TrackCast on January 22.

USA Wrestling has utilized TrackCast for a number of its events in the past on an individual basis, but this is the first time that there has been a contracted streaming rights agreement between the two organizations.

USA Wrestling has used TrackWrestling event management software for USA Wrestling events on the Regional, National and International levels. In addition to the specified 20 USA Wrestling events which will utilize both TrackWrestling and TrackCast, USA Wrestling will also have the opportunity to use TrackWrestling for other USA Wrestling events.

For more information on TrackWrestling and the partnership with USA Wrestling, visit TrackWrestling.com and TheMat.com.

# # #

ABOUT USA WRESTLING

USA Wrestling is the National Governing Body for the sport of wrestling in the United States and, as such, is its representative to the United States Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. USA Wrestling is the central organization that coordinates amateur wrestling programs in the nation and works to create interest and participation in these programs. USA Wrestling has more than 232,000 members, including athletes, coaches, officials, parents, fans and others who are actively involved in the sport. Its president is Bruce Baumgartner, and its Executive Director is Rich Bender.

ABOUT TRACKWRESTLING

Wrapping up it’s 13th season, over 7,500 events last year used Trackwrestling to manage their event, including 38 state high school tournaments and all college national championships, including NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA. Over 8,000 high school and college teams use Trackwrestling, and over 700,000 wrestler profiles have been created. Originally created to seed wrestling events, Trackwrestling.com has evolved into a customizable, comprehensive solution for the wrestling world, offering tools for weight management, team management, event management, rankings, athlete profiles, and more. Wrestling fans across the country can also log in to follow their favorite athletes online with real-time results and streaming video services. These easy-to-use tools are backed by unmatched customer support available 7 days a week. To learn more about Trackwrestling visit trackwrestling.com, on Twitter @trackwrestling, and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TrackwrestlingSE .

ABOUT SPORTSENGINE

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of Sport Life Management web software and mobile applications for youth, amateur, and professional sports. SportsEngine features a complete suite of easy-to-use tools that power over 525,000 sports organizations and help them manage, connect, and communicate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including athletes, parents, administrators, coaches, referees, scouts, volunteers, fans, journalists, and sponsors. Founded in 2008, SportsEngine is based in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.sportsengine.com; like the company on Facebook at Facebook.com/SportsEngine; or follow SportsEngine on Twitter at @SportsEngine.