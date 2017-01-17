Rafael Frias, III AWRA is about our members and how they can leverage the organization for professional development and growth. Rafael Frias, III, AWRA President, 2017.

The American Water Resources Association (AWRA), the premier non-governmental organization dedicated to the advancement of multidisciplinary water resources management and research, is pleased to announce that Rafael Frias, III, client director with the global water business of Black & Veatch Corporation, began his tenure as national president of the organization on January 1, 2017. He succeeds Martha Corrozi Narvaez, associate policy scientist, University of Delaware Water Resources Agency, who transitioned to her role as immediate past-president.

When asked about his goals in the next year, Frias responded, “I’m very proud to be part of AWRA and to have the privilege to lead this great organization during 2017. As we move forward, I look to continue to increase the value we provide to our members. AWRA is about our members and how they can leverage the organization for professional development and growth.”

AWRA is also happy to confirm that Brenda O. Bateman, senior public policy coordinator for the Oregon Water Resources Department assumed her seat as president-elect at that time, as did newly elected National Board of Directors members Sharon Megdal, University of Arizona and Jared Bales, Consortium of Universities for the Advancement of Hydrologic Science (CUAHSI).

“I am so honored to be entrusted with this role,” commented Bateman when asked her reaction to being voted president-elect. “AWRA has a great reputation as a professional organization, but it is my family as well. I hope to continue the tradition of leadership that Rafael Frias, Martha Narvaez, and others before me have demonstrated, building a healthy and valuable organization.”

The following officers and directors began their terms of service on January 1, 2017:

President – Rafael E. Frias III, Black & Veatch, Coral Springs, FL

President-Elect – Brenda O. Bateman, Oregon Water Resources Department, Salem, OR

Director – Sharon Megdal, University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ

Director – Jared Bales, Consortium of Universities for the Advancement of Hydrologic Science (CUAHSI), Arlington, MA

Continuing their remaining terms as AWRA Board members for 2017 are:

Past-President – Martha Corrozi Narvaez, University of Delaware, Newark, DE

Secretary-Treasurer – Noel Gollehon, USDA-NRCS, Beltsville, MD

Director – Betsy Cody, Congressional Research Service, Washington, DC

Director – Laurel Stadjuhar, West Sage Water Consultants, Denver, CO

Director – Lisa Beutler, MWH Global a part of Stantec, Sacramento, CA

Director – Wayne S. Wright, Stantec, Seattle, WA

For more information on AWRA’s Officers and Board of Directors, including bios., visit the Board of Directors page on the AWRA website.

About AWRA

Since 1964, American Water Resources Association has been dedicated to the advancement of water resources management, research and education, as well as a balanced approach toward solving water resources challenges. AWRA’s membership is comprised of professionals who share a common interest in working and learning across a wide range of disciplines focused on water resources policy, practice and education. Visit AWRA.