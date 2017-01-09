On the Ball Marketing Promotes Zack Stein to President

South Florida-based sales and marketing agency It’s an exciting time for our company. I am proud to see Zack step into a leadership role, which is well deserved, and further proof that there is no substitute for the work.

Steve Nudelberg, Principal Thinker of On the Ball Marketing, is pleased to announce that Zack Stein, Partner and Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to the position of President at the South Florida-based sales and marketing agency.

Acclaimed for its strategic thinking and sales-focused abilities, On the Ball specializes in all things sales. By investing time and talent in emerging ideas, the agency can specifically help companies grow.

Stein, who joined On the Ball in April 2012 as an intern, quickly grasped the culture and style of the agency and was then promoted to Vice President of Sales in June 2014. As vice president of sales, he was in charge of developing new relationships for On the Ball and has helped many entrepreneurs name, package, and take their products and services to market.

Most recently, Stein was tasked with building out and scaling On the Ball’s business development service and team, On the Bench. On the Bench is a team of seasoned, sales professionals across the country including: West Palm Beach, Miami, New York, L.A., Detroit, Charlotte, and Atlanta markets that create meetings to the C-Level suite for sales team.

“The way we approach sales has not only allowed us to be extremely effective in securing meetings with the C-Level executives, but has made sales fun again. The void we continued to see in the marketplace was that sales people were too expensive and didn’t produce. To watch my team and I pool our relationships together means we are usually 1 or 2 degrees away from getting our clients an “at bat” with their target audience. Our business has taken off due to the simple fact that we are able to produce results within the first 90 days. It really is fun to watch!” said Zack Stein

Over the past two years, company Founder, Steve Nudelberg, has been laser focused on pivoting the company initiatives including developing and executing on the newest and fastest growing of On the Ball’s service offerings, sales training.

“It’s an exciting time for our company. I am proud to see Zack step into a leadership role, which is well deserved, and further proof that there is no substitute for the work. This move is a logical step in his career evolution, as well as the evolution of the agency. I feel very fortunate that after six years of working side by side with me, Zack has developed the skill sets and the passion to lead the team and frees me up to continue to pursue my passion for speaking and training,” said Steve Nudelberg

Current sales teams that On the Ball is working with include: Toshiba Business Solutions, Enterprise Fleet, BankUnited, and the Miami Marlins.

Stein is part of the South Florida Alumni for his college fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi. He is also a member of The Miami Club, AIPAC’s (America’s pro-Israel lobby) Young Leadership Division, and the Young Leadership Division, Jewish Federation of Broward County.

Stein holds a bachelor’s in Sports Management and Business Administration from Florida State University’s College of Education in Tallahassee and an MBA in Global and Business Management from Nova Southeastern University’s H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship in Fort Lauderdale.