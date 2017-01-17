“Traveling is just as valuable to a young person’s development as traditional classroom lectures and textbooks,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn.

Exploring the world will now be made easier for college students across America. RewardExpert, a free service that helps travelers earn cheap flights through rewards programs, today announced a new scholarship program established to support travel in college students. Two candidates pursuing study abroad opportunities will receive $1,000 scholarships to aid with the cost of tuition, travel expenses, room and/or board.

“Traveling is just as valuable to a young person’s development as traditional classroom lectures and textbooks,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn. “Experiencing new cultures empowers students to discover new parts of themselves and recognize their role as members of a global community.”

To be considered, candidates must submit two essays addressing the following topics:

Essay #1: How does study abroad fit into your academic and career goals?

Essay #2: What is your ideal travel itinerary - for any length of time and to any number of destinations - and why?

RewardExpert’s mission is to make travel more accessible to everyone. This scholarship program is the latest initiative by the New York City-based travel tech company to open up the world, particularly to young travelers.

Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an accredited two or four-year U.S. university or college with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3. The application deadline is April 15, 2017 (5:00 p.m. EST) via the online submission form found at http://www.rewardexpert.com/scholarship.

ABOUT REWARDEXPERT

RewardExpert helps travelers navigate the world of frequent flyer programs and credit card rewards. Using a sophisticated algorithm, RewardExpert creates simple strategies for using points and miles to help travelers reach their individual travel goals. Simply decide where to go and let RewardExpert do the rest. To get started, visit https://www.rewardexpert.com.

