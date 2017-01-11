FMS Appoints New Chief Information Officer

FMS Solutions Holdings LLC (fmssolutions.com) has appointed Dave Bilodeau as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Bilodeau will lead FMS's Information Technology team as they undergo significant product development and refine IT services, processes, and their supporting infrastructure specific to independent grocers.

"Dave fills a critical role at FMS," says Robert Graybill, FMS President and CEO. "As an organization, we have a very aggressive plan to expand the scale and scope of services available to our customers, so it was important to get someone of Dave's caliber to lead us there. We're excited to have his experience and leadership moving forward."

Before FMS, Mr. Bilodeau spent five years leading the State of Maryland's Motor Vehicle Administration's Software Development and Data Management teams. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years at the mortgage banker Fannie Mae where he worked their departments of Technology Infrastructure, Data Center Operations, Data Management, and Business Intelligence and Software Development.

Mr. Bilodeau earned his Bachelor's degree in Business and Finance from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1977 and completed the Harvard University Program for Management Development at the Graduate School of Business in 1993. Between which, Mr. Bilodeau served five years in the United States Marine Corps.

About FMS Solutions Holdings, LLC (FMS): Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, FMS (fmssolutions.com) provides over 3,500 independent retail grocer and independent supermarket operations with financial, accounting and consulting services such as industry benchmarking, best practices, and mission-critical decision support throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.