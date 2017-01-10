Nclear Inc. Adds Jim Ford to Board of Directors

NCI welcomes Jim Ford to Board of Directors I’m thrilled to join the NCI Board and eager to help the team bring its innovative Nclear™ technology to market. - Jim Ford

Nclear Inc. (NCI), a leader in nutrient removal technology, today announced the addition of Jim Ford to help the company expand the reach of its patented Nclear™ crystals. Ford joins NCI’s Board of Directors with more than 25 years’ experience helping companies build commercial success through competitive differentiation, channel strategies and strategic client partnerships.

“We are very pleased that a leader and executive of Jim Ford’s caliber will be joining the NCI Board,” commented Staffan Encrantz, NCI’s Chairman. “Our ability to develop the market for our innovative technology will be greatly enhanced by Jim’s experience and guidance. Jim has distinguished himself in the key markets where our product can make a real difference in mitigating nutrient pollution.”

Ford is currently the Global Head of Client Development for ARCADIS, a leader in design and engineering consultancy for natural and built assets. He has worked in private equity, helping environmental testing leader TestAmerica achieve a successful turnaround and sale to a strategic partner. He also gained extensive experience in water and wastewater treatment while working for Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, in P&L and leadership roles, most recently as VP of Global Corporate Accounts. Ford is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Strategic Account Management Association, and is a published thought leader, speaker, panelist and innovator in the art of Strategic Account Management.

“I’m thrilled to join the NCI Board and eager to help the team bring its innovative Nclear™ technology to market,” Ford said. “The nanocrystal technology they’ve developed is a novel approach to solving some of the most challenging environmental issues we face, including the global toxic algae crisis.”

About Nclear Inc. (NCI)

NCI is an Atlanta-based environmental technology startup, and is leading the charge against the global problem of nutrient pollution with its patented nanocrystal technology that sequesters phosphorus in water bodies to prevent the growth of dangerous algae. For more information about NCI’s patented Nclear™ crystals, visit http://www.nclear.us.