Hyperwallet Expands to London as Europe’s Gig Economy Swells

Hyperwallet, a top global payout provider to the new economy, revealed today that it has opened an office in London, the next step in the company’s plans to accelerate global expansion and capitalize on growth of the gig economy abroad. Aran Brown, a payments industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in strategic business development, is spearheading the initiative as Hyperwallet’s Managing Director in Europe.

“Hyperwallet’s recent successes demonstrate that our platform offering is resonating both with independent earners and the many companies that rely on them,” Brown said. “The gig economy is growing fast, and all indicators suggest that it will constitute a significant portion of the global economy within the next decade. Drivers, taskers, developers—businesses need a fast, flexible, and reliable way to pay these large communities of workers, and we’re confident that the Hyperwallet platform is best-equipped to fill that role.”

Prior to joining Hyperwallet, Brown served as Chief Commercial Officer for FC Exchange, an international money transfer firm based in London. Brown has also held prominent roles with Western Union Business Solutions, Skrill, and Travelex, among others. Reporting directly to Hyperwallet’s CEO Brent Warrington, Brown is coordinating the rapid hiring of Hyperwallet’s London-based payments team and will lead the company’s sales efforts in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“Our company grew considerably in 2016,” explained Warrington. “We’ve added a number of major clients, registered millions of new payees, and have nearly doubled our total number of staff during the last 12 months alone. To facilitate that growth and position ourselves for future success, Hyperwallet will continue to build its global footprint in the coming year.”

Warrington on Hyperwallet’s overseas expansion plans: “Our push into the United Kingdom is only the beginning. We’ll be opening a series of overseas locations to support our existing payout operations and recent client signings, but also to better connect with the prominent gig economy companies that are cropping up all around the world. London is first, and Sydney is coming soon. After that, you can expect to see Hyperwallet offices in Asia later in 2017.”

About Hyperwallet

Hyperwallet’s payout platform provides growing organizations with a frictionless, transparent, and reliable way to manage payments and enhance the payee’s experience anywhere in the world. Trusted by enterprise, ecommerce, and on-demand platforms, Hyperwallet makes it easy to pay up to 7 billion people in a singular payment environment. Put your payees in control with enhanced financial management tools, integrated payment tracking technology, and user-friendly compliance and identity verification. Hyperwallet has offices in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Vancouver. You can learn more at http://hyperwallet.com.