KidGuard today announced that 18 non-profit organizations have received $25,000 in grants. This new initiative, begun in 2016, supports organizations that align with KidGuard’s mission to protect children from digital threats and educate parents about online risks. Recipients were selected based on their work promoting the importance of internet safety and activities that were implemented in 2016.

KidGuard’s technology provides parents with the tools to monitor their child’s online interactions and stay involved in their child’s life online. The mission of the KidGuard team is to protect children online by bringing awareness and inspiring solutions for critical issues, such as cyberbullying, child abduction, and sexual predators.

“By working with nonprofits, we were able to reach more communities and parents, educating them about online threats and risks that every child with access to a mobile device may face," said Lawrence Ng, founder of KidGuard. “Instances of cybercrimes against children are rising each year as the average age of children who use mobile phones decreases. We want to let parents know that they can become a proactive part of their children’s digital life and intervene when appropriate.”

KidGuard has chosen the following nonprofit organizations as grant recipients:



$5,000: Megan Meier Foundation - The foundation has inspired hundreds of thousands of children across the nation with Megan’s story and continues to encourage children, parents, and educators to take a stand against bullying and cyberbullying.

$2,500: National Children’s Alliance - The organization supports 795 children’s advocacy centers in communities throughout the United States, working to help children who are victims of abuse and trafficking; and Enough Is Enough - This organization is a pioneer of internet safety, focusing on protecting youth from online dangers and obtaining significant commitments from corporations, party platforms and state governments.

Grants of $1,000 were awarded to:



Teen Esteem

Ark of Hope for Children

The Speedy Foundation

Stop Bullying Now Foundation

Newton Parent Connection

Pillars of Light and Love

Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center

Journey School and Cyber Civics

Champions Against Bullying

International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression

Girls' Leap

C.A.R.T.E.- Child Abuse Resolved through Education

C.A.R.E.S. - Community Awareness in Recognizing and Educating on Suicide

Pop Culture Hero Coalition

"Internet and smart phone safety is an important issue in our world today,” said Blair Corbett, founder of Ark of Hope for Children and a grant recipient. “As Ark of Hope for Children works to assist young survivors from child trafficking to bullying, we see the importance of the protection KidGuard offers parents and care-givers, and of course, their children. We are so grateful to KidGuard for furthering our work with their grant funding."

Many applications were considered as all organizations have displayed notable accomplishments protecting children from cybercrimes.

In 2017, KidGuard plans to continue its efforts collaborating with nonprofit organizations. It is helping organizations optimize their fundraising campaigns by utilizing a simple, easy-to-use platform that enables organizations to create and customize their own fundraising campaigns.

To kick off this initiative, KidGuard will be hosting a fundraising competition to see which organizations raise the most money on their Fundraising Page. After creating their Fundraising Page, organizations can direct supporters to their page to collect donations. The top three organizations raising the most money will receive awards as follows: Grand Prize: $2,500; 2nd Prize: $1,500, and 3rd Prize: $500.

All 501© nonprofits are eligible to participate. Fundraising competition deadline is March 31, 2017.

More information about KidGuard Fundraising Pages is here: http://www.kidguard.com/nonprofits/fundraising-pages/

About KidGuard.com

KidGuard is a new cell phone monitoring software that gives parents the ability to access their child’s text messages, digital interactions, as well as know their child's phone location. These capabilities equip parents with the right tools to protect their children from cyber bullying, sexual predators and other threats to their well-being. KidGuard, founded by Lawrence Ng, a successful serial entrepreneur with deep technology experience, is a portfolio company of OnRamp Fund, a global incubator that invests in startups. For more information, contact us at 888.481.0881 or go to: http://kidguard.com

