Remote Medical Technologies Advances the Field of Cytopathology

Immediate consultations on Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) biopsies are now faster and easier.

Remote Medical Technologies (RMT), the leader in state–of-the-art, high definition dynamic telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce the iMedHD2™ Mobile Cart-Based Telepathology Solution. This new and innovative product is designed specifically to provide medical facilities real-time, high definition image sharing directly from the operating or procedure room to remote pathologists.

This highly secure and compact mobile workstation contains all components of RMT’s Scope-Based technology. This new product consists of a high performance RMT Multi-Protocol Appliance, an iServ encoding system, and a 1080p camera and matte finish monitor mounted directly onto an easy-to-roll mobile cart with optional height adjustment and Universal Power Supply. Pristine live-dynamic HD video is streamed to remote pathologists from any room the cart is located. Immediate consultations on Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) biopsies are now faster and easier.

Having learned first-hand from their clients, RMT has thought of everything when it comes to ease of use and saving valuable time. RMT Founder and CEO, Don Marchon, explains, “...the iMedHD2™ Mobile Cart is designed and proven to help healthcare facilities streamline the process of instant decision making and patient treatment resulting in better workflow, higher revenue, and lower costs.” Cytopathologists appreciate the heavy duty 42” cart, which offers ample storage and workspace with exceptional stability. A spacious 36’ x 24’ HDPE work surface allows for easy cleaning and disinfecting. Grommet-mounted, VESA compliant, monitor mounts are included for easy focal length adjustments and optimum viewing along with surface mounted, anti-theft, security brackets for any microscope to keep the unit securely in place. The uniquely designed staining jar container can be easily cleaned and securely moved to any location on the large cart-top workspace to accommodate desired customizable cytotechnician workflows. With the rapid increase of FNA procedures being performed, clinicians have a new way to effectively process significantly more procedures resulting in improved patient outcomes while meeting and exceeding medical facility financial objectives.

Watch a brief video demonstration and learn more about the iMedHD2™ Mobile Cart-Based Telepathology Solution. To receive an online demonstration or implement a pilot program at your facility, please visit http://www.rmtcentral.com or email info@rmtcentral.com.

About Remote Medical Technologies:

Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) is the creator of an innovative patented technology for delivery of secure Internet based premium telemedicine services. RMT provides a best-in-class web-based video, voice, collaboration and administration platform. With simply the use of a browser the solution is easy to deploy, operate and manage. This customizable and extendable multimedia services platform is a modular, non-fragmented approach to extending a healthcare organization’s communications infrastructure. Be it across the street or around the globe, RMT drives telemedicine concepts and provides solutions that save lives.