UberRetail, a location-based retail site analysis platform that transforms first-party data into more actionable business intelligence, today announced a data partnership with SiteZeus, a leading SaaS-based location intelligence technology pioneer.

In an unprecedented technology collaboration, SiteZeus will integrate UberRetail’s Pulse data into their platform, marking the first time a mobile data set has been leveraged by a real-time artificial intelligence platform, creating an entirely new breed of accuracy and analytics for the Geographic Information System (GIS) and BI space.

UberRetail’s Pulse shows mobile density data (cellphone activity) and trends aggregated at census block group or tract level by day part. By using this recent and empirical data, real estate strategists are able to build highly accurate models for forecasting analysis.

“UberRetail has been dramatically changing the way the industry uses mobile location data to influence and inform the next generation of GIS analysis,” said Eric Aledort, Chief Business Development Officer, UberMedia. “Our Pulse data applies our cutting-edge data science and statistical analysis to mine for the highest quality location and behavioral signals, and it’s a perfect complement to SiteZeus’ powerful analytical processes.”

“We are the first technology company to integrate these massive mobile driven data sets on top of current real-time machine learning,” said Hannibal Baldwin, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, SiteZeus. “It’s a huge technical feat and we are thrilled to expand our data capabilities and enable users to seamlessly and effectively exploit the power and speed of our SaaS platform while enjoying better cost and time efficiency than what was previously available.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.UberMedia.com

About UberRetail:

One of the most trusted sources for aggregated mobile data, UberRetail is a location-based mobile retail site analysis platform that transforms first-party data for more actionable business intelligence. Parent company UberMedia’s diverse suite of products process billions of social, demographic, and location signals daily for Fortune 500 companies across retail, automotive, and entertainment to better understand and influence modern consumers with the most accurate business decision science. Recognized as a pioneer in targeted mobile advertising, UberMedia was listed as Fast Company’s “50 Most Innovative Companies” and The Wall Street Journal’s Top “50 Startups.” UberMedia is headquartered in Pasadena, CA as a network company of Idealab, a world-renowned operator of leading technology businesses. For more information, visit http://www.uberinsights.com.

About SiteZeus:

SiteZeus is the leading SaaS cloud-based location intelligence technology platform available, building higher intelligence around location based decisions by pioneering the use of firsthand machine learning and artificial intelligence. Combining your expertise, the power of big data, and a data agnostic database architecture, with a truly unique and interactive user experience, SiteZeus allows individuals and organizations to mitigate risk, discover efficiencies, and interpret actionable insight from technology that analyzes more data points than humanly possible.