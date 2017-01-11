The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,531,965 to digital imaging technology developer and intellectual property firm Spatial Cam LLC, for a “Controller in a camera for creating a registered video image.” It is the eighth patent in a portfolio that enables inexpensive, superior quality and compact panoramic video imaging for immediate direct viewing on digital devices such as smartphones.

The claims in this patent cover creation of panoramic video images from cameras with multiple lenses by using only image data from sensors that directly form a panoramic image. By calibrating these sensors, only raw image data from defined sensor areas is combined to create a single panoramic image stored directly in device memory prior to “de-mosaïcing,” which removes transitional imperfections.

“Our unique approach addresses the problem of creating panoramic video images on devices such as smartphones, security and body cameras, and tablets,” said Chief Technology Officer and founder Peter Lablans. “The volume of data necessary for creating panoramic video images through software alone frequently exceeds the processing capacity of these imaging devices and is generally far too large to be performed in real-time. In that situation, processing often is delayed until executed off-line.”

Alternative methods, such as fish-eye type lenses, generate distortions that also require off-line adjustment. Another option for creating panoramic images involves scanning a target subject area with a sweeping motion. This approach also requires off-line processing, again delaying enjoyment of real-time panoramic video images.

Lablans points out that panoramic video images significantly increase the quality of real-life media experiences by providing a broader view with better context and clarity. He explains that applying Spatial Cam’s patented technology simplifies video processing, eliminates distortion, and provides immediate video images with a larger field-of-view. Spatial Cam’s cost-effective enhancements also avoid the need for sweeping camera movements or for subjects to huddle when creating selfies while also escaping the frustrating “cutting off subjects at the knees” commonly seen in close-up images.

Lablans added that; “In this age of increasingly superior cameras and video displays, consumers are seeking a better and more realistic view of the world from their high quality smartphone cameras. Spatial Cam’s inventions will deliver that experience.”

Spatial Cam is currently preparing to develop a set of demonstration video cameras employing its patented technology.

About Spatial Cam

Based in Morristown, N.J., Spatial Cam LLC is the owner of a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP), including pending patent applications with the USPTO and previously issued U.S. Patents: S/N 8,164,655 related to cameras to generate registered images; S/N. 8,355,042 , S/N. 8,416,282 related to a camera for creating a panoramic image and S/N 9,171,221 related to a camera to track an object. Registered images herein are still or video images in a panoramic view and/or in a stereoscopic view and generated in real-time on a camera phone. For more information visit http://www.spatialcam.com/.