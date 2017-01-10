“As we continue to work to deliver more than customers expect, Kum & Go is anticipating the valuable insights Intouch will provide to our organization in 2017,” said Mark Hasting, Chief Operating Officer of Kum & Go.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (“In-Touch” TSXV: INX) announces that its operating company Intouch Insight Inc. has entered into an agreement to provide customer experience measurement services to Kum & Go convenience stores. The initial term of the agreement runs through calendar 2017 and is expected to involve around 15,000 individual site visits to Kum & Go locations over the course of the year.

“In the past, Kum & Go has been part of the annual benchmarking study that we perform with CSP Magazine and we are very pleased to be able to extend our partnership to include an annual measurement program across all of the Kum & Go locations. It is a true pleasure to work with such a well-respected organization in the petro-convenience industry,” said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch.

“As we continue to work to deliver more than customers expect, Kum & Go is anticipating the valuable insights Intouch will provide to our organization in 2017,” said Mark Hasting, Chief Operating Officer of Kum & Go. “With their proven track record and years of experience, we’re looking forward to a rewarding relationship this year.”

About Kum & Go

For nearly 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations, the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ more than 5,000 associates in more than 400 stores in 11 states (Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming).

About Intouch Insight

At the core of Intouch Insight (Intouch) is, and always has been, a focus on collecting insights to drive business improvement. Founded in 1992, Intouch draws from its twenty five years of experience in the mobile data capture industry to deliver clients with enterprise-class solutions, while driving innovation as well as new products, services and features. The Intouch product suite currently includes mystery shopping, operational site audits, regulatory compliance audits, voice of the customer programs, forms automation software, and event marketing automation. Intouch is able to provide businesses with a 360° view into their performance and areas in need of focus.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be inaccurate given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Lindsay Sykes

lsykes(at)intouchinsight(dot)com

Marketing Manager

613-270-7922