IRONSCALES, the first and only automated email phishing response solution to combine human intelligence with machine learning, today announced a new server-side remediation feature to its patent-pending, automatic email phishing remediation product, IronTraps. The new feature, available both on premise and for cloud-based email apps, will enable automatic remediation of ransomware, spear-phishing, whaling and other social engineering attacks before a malicious email can be engaged by unaware employees. With no plugin to install, IronTraps can now proactively remediate inboxes in real-time and on any endpoint, even when a user is not logged in or online. This functionality promotes unprecedented phishing prevention that does not rely on reactive employee or SOC team responses post email incident.

“Even though more than 90 percent of all cyberattacks begin with phishing or spear-phishing, it is all but impossible and even unfair to hold employees accountable for recognizing every email with malicious intent,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “IronTraps provides a second-level of email security for vigilant employees, using machine learning to automatically detect and remediate suspicious emails within minutes. Our new server side remediation feature further reduces risk by making sure dangerous emails are intercepted and removed before ever hitting the endpoint.”

IronTraps Automatic Phishing Remediation

IronTraps empowers employees to report suspicious emails with one-click on their toolbar in both Outlook and Gmail clients, subsequently triggering a real-time automated forensic review without requiring active SOC team participation. Within minutes, forensics is completed, and an intrusion signature is sent directly to both endpoints, email servers and the SIEM, which then triggers an immediate enterprise-wide automatic mitigation response, such as quarantines, disabling of links and attachments, and even permanent removal of email, reducing risk by protecting entire organizations from attack. The automated phishing response technology is also intelligent enough to analyze the maliciousness of a threat and remove it from all employee inboxes to prevent it from spreading – all of which alleviates the burden on the SOC team. Finally, with IronTraps, each time a malicious phishing or spear-phishing event is detected, the machine remembers it, preventing the same type of scam from ever successfully infiltrating another computer within the same network ever again. Complementing IronTraps is Federation, a tool that automatically and anonymously shares phishing attack intelligence with enterprises and organizations worldwide.

