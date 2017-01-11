Even with diet and exercise, most people have areas of stubborn fat that seem impossible to get rid of. SculpSure can help patients achieve the results they are looking for with a non-invasive treatment that fits their busy lifestyles.

SculpSure, the revolutionary procedure to reduce fat without surgery in 25 minutes is now available in St. Louis one year after the laser was introduced to the aesthetic market.

Women’s Laser Center of St. Louis, owned and operated by Dr. Dionysios Veronikis, is now offering SculpSure, the only FDA-cleared device using laser energy intended for the reduction of stubborn fat in problem areas such as the abdomen or love handles.

FDA cleared and clinically tested, SculpSure is a safe and effective light-based treatment that precisely targets fat cells under the skin, permanently destroying up to 24% of treated fat in a 25 minute procedure. Over time, these damaged fat cells are naturally absorbed and removed from the body, with results seen as quickly as six weeks, and optimal results typically seen at 12 weeks. Since there is no recovery time with SculpSure, patients can return to normal activities immediately. SculpSure is also comfortable and well-tolerated, with most patients feeling nothing more than a warming sensation.

SculpSure, along with CoolSculpting, is one of only two machines FDA-cleared for non-invasive fat reduction. Unlike CoolSculpting, however, there is no painful suction involved, and the SculpSure treatment takes less than half of the time, at 25 minutes per session, with a more flexible applicator system.

Over 85% of women and 72% percent of men in the United States are unhappy with their physical appearance, with 69% of women and 52% men indicating the appearance of their stomach is a source of anxiety. So it’s not surprising that nonsurgical fat reduction procedures are one of the fastest growing categories in the aesthetics market, with a 42% increase in procedures performed since 2013.

“Even with diet and exercise, most people have areas of stubborn fat that seem impossible to get rid of,” states Dr. Veronikis. “SculpSure can help patients of all skin types achieve the results they are looking for with a non-invasive treatment that fits into their busy lifestyles. SculpSure is a whole new approach to non-invasive body contouring. Now patients can receive treatment on their lunch hour and return to work right after, since no recovery time is required.” Contact us today to learn more about your customized SculpSure treatment with Women’s Laser Center of St. Louis at (314) 807-8765.

About Women’s Laser Center of St. Louis:

Women’s Laser Center of St. Louis is a St. Louis area leader in office-based fat reduction, body contouring, tattoo removal, laser hair removal and skin-tightening and rejuvenation treatments. Dr. Veronikis is a board certified surgeon and offers only next-generation procedures and technology, providing his patients with confidence in knowing that the treatments recommended by him will, truly be the best match for their body goals.

Introductory Event:

On January 25th, from 3pm – 6pm, Women’s Laser Center of St. Louis will be offering a SculpSure introductory event, where attendees will be able to view a live patient procedure in progress and save $500 on any SculpSure treatment package booked night of event, as well as secure that pricing for the remainder of 2017.

For more information, please call Angela Murnin at 314-303-9535; http://www.WomensLaserCenterSTL.com