Novant Health launches new website en español

Novant Health has launched a new website for Spanish-speaking communities in the Carolinas to help them find providers that can meet their health care needs. The new website will also provide helpful health and wellness content geared to the Latino community.

Nearly a tenth of community members in Novant Health’s footprint speaks Spanish at home. Novant Health leaders in conjunction with an internal Latino business resource group developed the concept as a better way to serve our Spanish-speaking neighbors.

“At Novant Health, we’re committed to making the health care experience easier and more convenient for everyone living in our communities,” said Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Novant Health. “We recognize that each of our patients is different, which is why we continue to listen to our consumers and learn about our communities to more effectively meet their health care needs.”

The site, which went live Dec. 30, features tools, such as online scheduling and online bill pay, to help connect Spanish-speaking members of the community with Novant Health providers and services. It can be accessed at es.novanthealth.org. As an organization committed to diversity and inclusion, Novant Health is proud to have this new resource and looks forward to adding more content, including community events, later this year.

