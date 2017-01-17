Inside Ventures Hires Paul Richardson as VP of Strategic Development

In his new role with Inside Ventures, Paul will be responsible for key account management and performance along with business development efforts. Inside Ventures has a number of new growth initiatives with existing clients, new clients, and the launch of the Insurance Clicks platform that Paul will bring to market.

"Paul's background and experience were molded for Inside Ventures, and we are lucky to have him on our team," said Trevor Nohe, President of Inside Ventures.

Prior to joining Inside Ventures, Paul served as a Director of Client Engagement at VML. Before VML he held leadership positions in corporate strategy, business development and marketing having worked with H&R Block and Andrews McMeel Universal.

Paul Richardson said, “I’m honored to join Inside Ventures and to work alongside such an experienced team of collaborative professionals to exceed our client’s goals.”

About Inside Ventures: Inside Ventures partners with large brands to scale customer acquisition efforts through online lead generation and inside sales. We specialize in building cost-effective campaigns in education and insurance (life, health, Medicare, auto & home, and final expense).