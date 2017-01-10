Grayslake Aquatic Center Hires New Instructor, Revamps Lessons

It’s exciting to join a great organization that promotes proper, safe, and fun swimming techniques,

Grayslake Aquatic Center is pleased to announce the hiring of a new swim lessons instructor. Taking on the role of Swim Lesson Coordinator, Ivan Munoz has over 20 years of experience in swim instruction, coaching, and supervision both within schools and in the local community.

"It’s exciting to join a great organization that promotes proper, safe, and fun swimming techniques," said Ivan. "I look forward to working directly with children and adults of all ages to help them refine their swimming abilities, and hopefully pass along the passion I have for swimming."

In conjunction with the new hire, Grayslake Aquatic Center has overhauled their lessons program with a newfound emphasis on interaction. Offering private and semi-private lessons, flexible scheduling that includes evenings/weekends, and adult classes, each session focuses on mastering a specific skill. A variety of learning environments allows a student to tailor their lessons to their learning style and comfort level. Registration is offered online, by mail, or in person, with details available here.

About Grayslake Aquatic Center Located on five and a half acres conveniently located near IL Route 83, Grayslake Aquatic Center is the area’s premiere swimming destination for all ages. Featuring multiple water attractions, swim lessons, and over 300 lounge chairs, affordable prices make it an excellent venue to host a birthday party or special event. Additional information is available at the website.