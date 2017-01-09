Columbia Southern University Offers Customer Service, Leadership Classes

Local expert to teach a course series targeting leadership and another series aimed at front-line customer service workers

Amy Elliott

To help a business prosper, exceptional customer service and leadership can never be underestimated.

As such, Columbia Southern University’s Center for Continuing Education will provide two spring workshop series on leadership and internal/external customer service.

These workshops, led by local expert and trainer Amy Elliott, will be offered in two formats: one targeting the leadership or rising leadership in an organization, and the other addressing the “front-line” workers who interact with customers. Each workshop series will consist of three courses offered over three months.

The classes for the leadership and the customer service series will be offered on the following dates from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Continuing Education, 21982 University Lane, Orange Beach:

Leadership Series

  • February 10, 2017: Increasing Team Motivation and Potential
  • March 10, 2017: Dealing with Conflict and Complaints
  • April 7, 2017: Time Management and Prioritizing for Leaders

To register for this series, visit https://mycsu.columbiasouthern.edu/forms/Conference/2017LeadershipSeries

Customer Service Series

  • Feb. 24, 2017: Delivering Exceptional Customer Service
  • March 24, 2017: Communication 101
  • April 21, 2017: Working as a TEAM

To register for this series, visit https://mycsu.columbiasouthern.edu/forms/Conference/2017CustomerServiceInAction

Each series costs $70 separately and their individual classes are $25 each.

Elliott is an accredited presenter with more than 15 years of speaking and training experience. Her professional background includes implementing a corporate university for a major rental management company, marketing and management positions in healthcare, and corporate training for a national employment agency.

For more information, contact Jacquelyn Boyd at 800-977-8449, Ext. 1314 or Jacquelyn(dot)Boyd(at)columbiasouthern(dot)edu.

Columbia Southern University offers online certificate and degree programs in various fields such as fire administration, human resource management, organizational leadership and business administration. For more information about CSU, visit http://www.columbiasouthern.edu.

