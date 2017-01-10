As a pioneer in world policy and education, Admiral Stavridis will help us develop new solutions to bridge the disparity between talented students and educational opportunities around the world.

WorldQuant University, a not-for-profit advancing global education, today appointed U.S. Navy Admiral James George Stavridis as chairman of its advisory board. This announcement closely follows the University's Commitment to Action made at 2016 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting in New York City.

Admiral Stavridis currently serves as the 12th dean of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. A graduate of the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, he spent over 30 years in the Navy, rising to the rank of four-star Admiral. Among his many commands were the 16th supreme allied commander at NATO, where he oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Balkans, and piracy off the coast of Africa, and command of US Southern Command in Miami, where he was charged with military operations through Latin America. He was the longest serving combatant commander in recent US history.

“As a pioneer in world policy and education, Admiral Stavridis will help us develop new solutions to bridge the disparity between talented students and educational opportunities around the world,” said Daphne Kis, chief executive officer, WorldQuant University. “His prior experience and his robust network spanning public and private sectors are unparalleled; we are fortunate to have him chair our advisory board.”

WorldQuant University is the brainchild of philanthropist, Igor Tulchinksy, founder and chief executive officer of WorldQuant, LLC. It provides access to advanced education to talented individuals from all cultural and economic backgrounds in order to help them reach their potential, regardless of geolocation.

“A quality education should be free and accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live in the world,” said Igor Tulchinksy, founder and chief executive officer of WorldQuant, LLC. “Admiral Stavridis is the best person to help us pursue our vision with urgency, and to build a platform that gives students access to a financial engineering education that is without exception one of the best.”

Through WorldQuant University, students have access to a premium master’s degree program in financial engineering without the burden of tuition costs, radically reducing the barrier to higher education opportunities. All courses are taught by industry leaders in financial engineering, technology and education who offer vast real-world experience.

“WorldQuant University has developed one of the most competitive master’s programs in financial engineering. They have committed their time and resources to democratizing education around the world, helping students advance themselves through a better education. I am honored to join the program as Chairman,” said Admiral Stavridis, chairman of the advisory board, WorldQuant University. “It is my hope that in the year ahead we can aggressively expand the University’s reach, creating a world-wide population of learners committed to bettering themselves, the industry, and their communities.”

About WorldQuant University’s Advisory Board:

The WorldQuant University Advisory Board is made up of financial engineering faculty members, industry executives, and educational technology innovators.

Chairman Stavridis joins: Linda Ban, global c-suite study director, IBM Institute for Business Value; Lenore Blum, distinguished career professor, Carnegie Mellon University; Marc Carletti, Executive vice-president, global banking and financial markets, BT Global Services, Peter Carr, chair, Finance and Risk Engineering Department, NYU Tandon School of Engineering; Bart Chilton, senior policy advisor, DLA Piper; Esther Dyson, chairman, EDventure Holdings; Bruno Dupire, head of quantitative research, Bloomberg L.P.; Alex Lipton, connection science fellow, MIT Media Lab; Ann Kirschner, special advisor to the chancellor, The City University of New York (CUNY); Daphne Kis, chief executive officer, WorldQuant University; Francisco Marmolejo, lead tertiary education specialist, World Bank; Christopher Mason, associate professor, Weill Cornell Medical College; Chris Meyer, chief operating officer, Nerve, LLC; Mel Ochoa, chief operating officer, Landmark Ventures; Todd Rose, director, Mind, Brain, and Education Program, Harvard Graduate School of Education; David Shrier, managing director, Connection Science & Engineering, MIT; Geoffrey West, distinguished professor, Santa Fe Institute; Susan Wolford, managing director & head of business services, BMO Capital Markets.

Currently, WorldQuant University has enrolled more than 200 students from more than 35 countries, including China, Hungary, the United States, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Russia, and Vietnam.

To learn more about WorldQuant University’s tuition-free Master’s degree program, please visit https://wqu.org/.

About WorldQuant University

WorldQuant University advances global education through an instructor-led, tuition-free master’s degree program in Financial Engineering. We prepare promising students for distinguished careers in research, strategy, trading, and technology in both emerging and established markets.

WQU is founded on the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. With enrollment in more than 35 countries, our programs bring world-class education to students from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.

WorldQuant University was established as a not-for-profit in 2015 by Igor Tulchinsky and is funded by the WorldQuant Foundation, whose primary mission is to make high-quality education more accessible worldwide.

For more information, visit https://wqu.org/.