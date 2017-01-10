Author Staci Boyer is one of eight guest speakers following Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 25th Annual ICA National Symposium in March. It is such a privilege to announce that Staci Boyer will be bringing her remarkable lifetime of contributions to fitness, personal transformation and especially, innovations for women to truly own their power and esteem.

Staci Boyer, a Naperville, Illinois-based author, motivational speaker and fitness expert, will appear as only one of eight expert guest speakers following Arnold Schwarzenegger and his keynote presentation at the 25th Annual International Chiropractors Association (ICA) National Symposium on Natural Fitness & Sports from March 2-5, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.

The event, which will feature educational programs by distinguished faculty and guests and sports celebrity appearances, is held in conjunction with the largest fitness event in the world: The Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival.

Boyer, the award-winning author of “Motiv8n’U”; the founder/ceo of the Motiv8n’U brand company and a former U.S. Navy Corpsman, is honored to participate at the symposium for her second year.

“Saying that I am grateful to deliver a message that I’m so passionate about, on this platform is an understatement,” she says. “I'm honored, humbled and counting the days until I am engulfed in the electric energy of this symposium.”

Dr. Jack Barnathan, the event’s founder, welcomes Boyer to share her knowledge and expertise with audiences. “It is such a privilege to announce that Staci Boyer will be bringing her remarkable lifetime of contributions to fitness, personal transformation and especially, innovations for women to truly own their power and esteem,” he says. “She adds a personal depth to everything she shares, with both heart and insight combined like few others can do.”

For registration information, contact the ICA at (800) 423-4690. For information about Boyer, contact her at staci(at)motiv8nu(dot)com.

About Staci Boyer

Staci Boyer is an accomplished high-energy, inspiring motivational speaker, award-winning author, dedicated personal trainer, transformational wellness coach, and Founder/CEO of the Motiv8n’U brand company. Her past experiences as an U.S. Navy Corpsman for 12 years and 25+ years in the health and wellness industry have prepared her well to continuously fulfill her destiny to help others change theirs. Staci has her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science and is presently spreading the word of women’s empowerment through her new Dear Woman project which features letters that she writes to champion women for change in all aspects of their lives. Her sixth book project revolves around this powerful subject and will be finished in early 2017!