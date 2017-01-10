HEALTHsuite Mercato Healthcare payment and delivery models are changing and the conventional thought process that has guided the industry for so long needs a reboot.

RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise software for healthcare payers, has announced the availability of a new report as part of the “Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration” (SKIHA) program. This month, members of the SKIHA program (free registration) are granted complimentary access to the Gartner report, Predicts 2017: U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs Make Bold Moves to Survive Healthcare Realignment, authored by Jeff Cribbs, Constance Sjoquist, Brad Holmes and Bryan Cole (5 December 2016).

“The industry is entering a new era. Healthcare payment and delivery models are changing and the conventional thought process that has guided the industry for so long needs a reboot,” stated Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. “This forward-looking report, featuring insight from four leading analysts, provides the input health plan executives need to compete in this ever-changing market.”

The SKIHA program (Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration) is an open platform that shares industry analysis and research to help the payer community prepare for the future. This free-flow exchange of ideas provides the information health plans need to improve operations, increase productivity and reduce costs.

