Savills Studley Bolsters Occupier Services Group

Savills Studley, the leading commercial real estate firm specializing in tenant representation, is pleased to announce the addition of a team of seasoned industry professionals to the firm’s Occupier Services Group, including Executive Managing Directors Charles Daggett and Dina Zavislak. This new global occupier services team comes to Savills Studley from Mohr Partners, Inc., and will operate from the company’s Dallas and Phoenix offices.

Daggett and Zavislak’s team has extensive experience assisting Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 clients with strategic management of real estate portfolios, continually managing hundreds of transactions annually worth in excess of $1.4 billion over the past few years. As part of Savills Studley’s rapidly expanding Occupier Services Group, the team will continue to offer clients in-depth market by market data/analytics, complex financial portfolio modeling, workplace strategy solutions and strategic portfolio management.

“Joining Savills Studley will allow our team to continue to offer the same conflict-free tenant representation services but now with greater resources and service lines available through the firm’s Occupier Services platform,” said Daggett, who will work from the firm’s Dallas office. “Our goal is to continue to operate the most well-integrated, highest performing tenant representative platform for our clients worldwide,” added Zavislak, who will work from Phoenix.

Daggett and Zavislak were most recently Managing Principals at Mohr Partners, Inc.; where they were part of the group that started the firm’s Phoenix office in 1995. Daggett and Zavislak’s national team has continually grown its impressive client list each year, and executed significant transactions on a regional, national and international level. The team has completed over 19 million square feet of transactions for their portfolio clients.

The Mohr Partners Top Producer of the Year Award was presented jointly to Daggett and Zavislak in 2015. Daggett previously served on the Executive Management Advisory Board for Mohr Partners, and has been recognized as Mohr Partners Partner of the Year in 2010 and a Power Broker by D CEO Magazine. Zavislak was a member of the top producing Grubb and Ellis team in the Southwest Region before joining Mohr Partners in 1995. She is a founding member of the Industrial Asset Management Council, having previously served as a co‐chair of the Leadership Committee and co‐chair of the Board Certificate Industrial Real Estate (“BCIR”) task force.

“Savills Studley’s Occupier Services Group has expanded significantly over the last year and the acquisition of this accomplished team reflects the company’s continued commitment to growth and uncompromising client service,” said Savills Studley Executive Vice President and Head of the Occupier Services Group Ann Duncan.

The addition of this new team to Savills Studley comes as part of the company’s significant ongoing expansion of its North American operations. Over the last two years the firm has established several new offices in key real estate markets across the United States. The company has also completed several high-profile acquisitions, including Cresa Carolinas offices in Charlotte and Durham, Real Facilities in Toronto, Cooper Brady Partners in Silicon Valley, Vertical Integration in Tampa, Sterling Solutions in Memphis and KLG Advisors in New York.