After 47 years in operation, ITT Technical Institute closed its doors on all 130 campus locations in September of 2016, leaving thousands students in North and South Carolina and over 40,000 more across the country displaced and without degrees. With many unable to transfer credits to alternative institutions or receive government forgiveness on student loans, the situation proved to be distressing for those involved.

In order to ease the burden on students in North Carolina and South Carolina, Columbia-based vocational school and technical training facility, Training Concepts, is offering up to $1 million of free training to students who were enrolled in ITT Technical Institutes at the time of closure.

“This situation is a huge loss for more than 30,000 students that paid a lot of money to get into the field and had that opportunity pulled from underneath them,” said Training Concepts founder Chad Todd. “We’re offering to give that opportunity back to those that were impacted by ITT Technical Institutes closure. We want to train you for free because our core purpose is to find the best individuals, access their potential and send them out into the field prepared. We want to help.”

Training Concepts employs certified engineers and consultants as trainers in order to bridge the gap between textbook learning and consulting, therefore ensuring instructors are knowledgeable in the field. With class sizes between four and 14 people, courses are tailored directly for students to offer a more personalized approach to education.

The ITT Technical Institutes closing not only impacted students hoping to enter the tech industry, but also many military veterans seeking a career change after years of service. Some of those enrolled spent army benefits on their education with no clear solution for getting that money back. Training Concepts is generously offering veterans in this circumstance an opportunity for education, as well.

“We may not be able to help people receive a degree, but we can certainly help veterans and students with receive the training to prepare them to earn the industry standard certifications,” said Todd. “We have a very quick turnaround from start to finish through our program. This is an alternative for those that were left behind by providing the next step towards obtaining the career of their dreams.”

ABOUT TRAINING CONCEPTS

Since 2002, Training Concepts has offered vocational and IT technical training in Columbia, SC. All courses offered through the school are hand on and instructor-led with most IT training leading to IT certification. Training Concepts offers a range of courses depending on knowledge and industry experience with customized curriculum and on-site training available. For more information, visit http://www.trainingconcepts.com/.