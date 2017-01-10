The series "Front Page" has been instrumental in teaching people more about the issues that concern them the most. The documentary-style snippets are meant to bring each viewer a better understanding on a variety of subjects from our economy to our education. Solar photovoltaic systems are a type of power source that all Americans might need to know about, and is one that could help to eliminate energy bills and ultimately help protect the environment.

The state of our Earth has been one issue that seems to be on everyone's mind. As more studies come out, the fear that people have about what it will be like for the next generation can be overwhelming. Many people within the energy sector continue to take action in an effort to create a sustainable future. Solar photovoltaic systems have been around for a long time, and they only continue to get better at harnessing as much or as little sunlight as any specific area area allows. As the years pass, there are fewer and fewer reasons to dismiss the possibility of these systems as a primary power source — especially if consumers care about saving money on their heating and cooling. This informative new segment, hosted by James Earl Jones, will discuss the state of the industry and how these systems are being integrated.

This series is independently produced, and is developed for Public Television and PBS Member stations. These stations air each segment at their own discretion. The award winning program will continue to work with leaders across various industries in the future.