Vulcan® Systems Announces Release of Thermal Desorption ROI Calculator

Companies looking to improve their current strategies for disposal of drill cuttings, drilling muds, tank bottom sludge and other oil-based muds (OBMs) now have a simple way to see the impact of Vulcan® Systems’ world-class thermal desorption solution with the ROI calculator recently released on the thermal equipment manufacturer’s website.

Vulcan® Systems’ Thermal Desorption Units process OBMs in a large indirectly fired rotary kiln, creating an oxygen deficient environment where hydrocarbons can be separated from the base material, before being condensed back into their original structure to be recovered and reused. Additionally, treated solids have little to no residual hydrocarbons, resulting in a product that can be disposed of easily and cost-effectively.

The Vulcan® Systems’ Thermal Desorption ROI Calculator considers several key data points to generate specific calculations of the technology’s impact on four metrics: feed, revenue, expense, and equipment requirements. The tool’s calculations are based on data collected from client case studies from five continents.

In addition to all metric-specific ROI calculations being instantly available, the thermal desorption calculator’s users receive a customized ROI report that includes net annual revenue and expenses data, allowing them to see how the thermal desorption process will help them to build their business.

Preston Whitney, Vulcan® Systems’ Vice President of Business Development and one of the calculator’s key developers, says the new tool presents the perfect first step for petrochemical industry decision-makers looking to improve their business outlook. “It’s one thing to hear about how thermal desorption units commissioned around the world are changing the way that we recover diesel, but it becomes a more viable and real solution when you see the impact it can have on your actual numbers, down to each percentage point. Suddenly, you can visualize a different outcome and see a different future for your business, knowing exactly how you will get there. For our clients, that’s exciting.”

To calculate your company’s ROI with Vulcan® Systems’ Thermal Desorption Calculator, visit https://www.vulcansystems.com/thermal-desorption-roi-calculator.

About Vulcan® Systems

Founded over 10 years ago, Vulcan® Systems has grown from a small regional company into an international leader in thermal processing. Today, Vulcan® Systems serves customers on five continents, using research and development to create customized thermal systems for a wide variety of processes. Vulcan® Systems takes pride in providing a full range of services for each client, from testing and design to commissioning, training, and maintenance support.