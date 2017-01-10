Hawthorne Cat Hosts Air Resources Board Training Courses

Start the year strong and register for our free training courses to make sure your fleet is compliant with current standards.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, will host two free ARB training courses at their corporate training center located at 16945 Camino San Bernardo, San Diego. Both sessions will take place on February 8, 2017 and help fleet owners understand and comply with new regulations by the California Air Resources Board.

Course #504 | In-Use Off-Road Diesel Vehicle Regulation | The In-Use Off-Road Diesel Vehicle Regulation requires fleet owners to report and label off-road vehicles as well as reduce emissions from older equipment. This course provides detailed information on the applicability of the Off-Road Regulation, current requirements, future deadlines, and an overview of the Diesel Off-Road Online Reporting System (DOORS).

Course #505 | Large Spark Ignition (LSI) Fleet Regulation | The LSI Fleet Regulation requires operators to conduct inventory and achieve set emission standards. Owners or operators of Fork Lifts and Large Spark Ignition vehicles in California can learn about current criteria, recordkeeping requirements, and proposed amendments to the regulation.

Hawthorne Emissions Specialist Jeff Wood says, “This unique opportunity allows operators to ask questions and receive one-on-one help regarding the new regulations and requirements.” Woods continues, “Start the year strong and register for our free training courses to make sure your fleet is compliant with current standards.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.