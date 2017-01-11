The SeniorCare Investor will host an important webinar— Home Health vs. Seniors Housing —on Thursday, January 19, 2016, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

There has been a tremendous push for home-based supports and services for the elderly, including allocating state and federal funds to allow more elderly to remain in their homes rather than moving to a more institutional setting. In addition, with surgical advances, orthopedic patients are increasingly going straight from the hospital to home, bypassing the traditional skilled nursing stay for rehab therapy and receiving the needed care at home. As this becomes more common, how will it impact the value and demand for seniors housing and care settings? Will assisted living at home take away from the growing inventory of assisted living communities? Or will it mostly impact lower income seniors who can’t afford the higher-end assisted living communities that are mostly being built today?

Steve Monroe, Editor of The SeniorCare Investor and moderator of the panel, will pose relevant topics such as: Whether care at home is really a threat to the growing assisted living sector; If assisted living providers are pursuing the home health business to complement their existing care services; What the true cost of home health care is relative to the all-in cost of an assisted living community; What the risks of home health care are relative to a fully staffed assisted living building; and Whether it will serve a more modest income cohort. Our panel of experts will include, Rita Altman, Senior Vice President, Sunrise Senior Living, William Dombi, Vice President, National Association of Home Care & Hospice and Debbie Reilly, Regional Vice President, Belmont Village Senior Living.

