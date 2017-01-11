FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowners association (HOA) management company in Texas, has been selected to deliver management services for four new Hanover Property Company developments.

“We’re honored to be able to partner with Hanover Property Company in these amazing new communities across North Texas,” said Mandy Yount, business development manager for FirstService Residential in Dallas. “We look forward to delivering on our promise of exceptional service for these future residents and continuing to support Hanover’s vision for robust lifestyle developments.”

Berkshire, a developing master-planned community in north Fort Worth, will showcase 750 new single-family homes and feature a resort-style pool, amenity center and several miles of hiking and biking trails.

Somerset is an upcoming community in Mansfield that will consist of over 1,100 new homes beginning in spring of 2017. This development will feature six lakes with water features, an amenity center with a pool and numerous, open green spaces and trail systems.

Steadman Farms is located in north Tarrant County and is part of Keller Independent School District. This booming community, now entering phase two of development, offers residents luxurious living surrounded by scenic, tree-lined views. At completion, Steadman Farms will consist of 367 new homes.

Wellington, a future single-family community, is in north Fort Worth and in the highly sought-after Northwest Independent School District. This new community, expected to officially launch in spring of 2017, will feature 1,835 new homes and offer residents a spacious amenity center, pool, parks, trails and feature multiple lakes.

“The team at FirstService Residential is outstanding. We trust them to help us bring the vision for our communities to life and they always go above and beyond to deliver top-notch service,” states Walter Damon, vice president for Hanover Property Company. “They not only help to maintain property values, but continuously add value in every aspect of the communities they manage.”

Damon further states, “We’ve partnered with FirstService Residential exclusively over the past 25 years as the management company of choice for our communities. It’s a true testament to their amazing professionalism and commitment to excellence to drive through our established communities and see how well the high-level maintenance standards continue under FirstService Residential’s leadership today.”

Founded in 1984, Hanover Property Company is an award-winning developer specializing in creating premier master-planned communities with the latest innovation, design and craftsmanship.

FirstService Residential manages over 260 associations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Berkshire, Somerset, Steadman Farms and Wellington are a welcome addition to the growing number of full-service master-planned communities the company serves in Dallas/Fort Worth and across the state.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/Texas